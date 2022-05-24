Starr Dawkins Says Lincoln 3Dot Broke Up With Her After Finding Out They Were Cousins

For Miami-based rhyme slinger Lincoln 3Dot, finding out he and ‘Cookie Wash’ CEO Starr Dawkins were cousins was the ultimate dealbreaker for their three-year relationship. Dawkins, an outspoken social media influencer turned businesswoman, made the revelation on a recent The Fix podcast.

Speaking on her abusive childhood and how certain behaviors affect romantic relationships in adulthood, Naro, one of the show’s hosts, brought up the fact that Lincoln 3Dot was actually the one end the relationship.

“Yeah, he did break up with me and everyone thinks I broke up with him,” Dawkins said before dropping the bomb.

“You know, it’s just like I hate bringing this up, and it’s something we try to keep private but I’m here—I might as well say it. We found out we’re cousins! Because we’re cousins, we had to separate.”

“Lincoln is my cousin. He is my cousin, so we broke up. And that’s why people are like ‘you’re a man clown, oh, you’re dumb’ but that’s my fam. Cuz, anyweh yuh deh, big up yuhself,” the Cookie Wash boss continued.

Seemingly in amicable spirits about what most would think is an awkward situation, Starr added that she doesn’t refer to him as an ex, but as a relative.

“Lincoln is my cousin! He’s not an ex, he’s my cousin,” she declared. “This is my cousin and he didn’t want nobody to know. I was ashamed but here we go. That is my cousin and that’s why we broke up. And like a cousin, we came up together. You know cousins we argue, we fight, we do bad stuff…but you come up together. We didn’t grow up together, but we came up financially together, we elevated mentally together. So, it’s always love there, and, he’s my cousin.”

When asked if she wanted to continue the relationship, Starr admitted that she did, however, her ex/cousin didn’t want that.

“Didn’t you used to play dolly house wid your cousin, and do some ting wid your cousins? We had a dolly house. Yuh neva seet? Wasn’t our thing looking like a dolly house? I don’t know, to me it was. It was other dollies involved. It was always some shit going on,” she added.

Starr further admitted to missing the relationship and material and sexual benefits that came with it.

Meanwhile, on Lincoln’s end, he’s been having a laugh at the DMs and memes about the situation. Over on his IG story, he shared a few.

One person messaged him saying, “My youth you ah family ram ah f-ck off yuh cousin jah jah”

“Family ram” is a teen used in Jamaica to refer to inc-st. They also refer to this as “boiling soup.”

Another fan messaged him saying he would not have ended his relationship, had he been in the entertainer’s shoe. “Bredda cousin or no cousin from hood gone inna mouth n belly me na stop family ram or nuh ram not like yuh did know from the start me never a stop bredda 😂😂😂😂 bring them family closer.”

One more person took the opportunity to admit that he has been “boiling” a huge pot of soup for some time.

“Doh feel no way fam a 4 cousin me Gone now, mi rate u Yute an it inspire me fi fuck more a mi cousins 🙏🏼 bless up”

Lincoln has been dabbling in music for the past few years. His releases include Bang and Bvckshot featuring Track Starr.

Starr Dawkins is known for her upbeat, yet controversial leg-puller Sponsor, which namedropped Vybz Kartel and Jada Kindom. Her latest song, Raw, will be released tomorrow.