Here’s The Production Credits For Sean Paul’s New Album ‘Scorcha’

Sean Paul (Photo by Gladstone Taylor)

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has released his eighth studio album, dubbed Scorcha, on Island Records today, May 27. The 16-track set features Pia Mia, Ty Dolla $ign, Jada Kingdom, Sia, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea, Tove Lo, Stylo G, Damian Marley, and Nicky Jam.

As fans take in the new album, it’s interesting to see what other collaborators the No Lie singer has recruited for his first full-length project on Island, a multi-album deal he signed in 2016. His Mad Love The Prequel project (2018) was an EP, while last year’s Grammy-nominated Live N Livin was released independently on his own Dutty Rock Productions label.

On the production side, Sean Paul’s brother Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques notably has co-producer credits on all the tracks, except the lead single How We Do It and Calling On Me. Paul also teamed up with IzyBeats (Koffee, Protoje, Masego) for the first time on Pon Di Reel. Canadian duo Banx & Ranx had a hand in four tracks, while Jamaican super producer Supa Dups contributed to three tracks.

Check out the full production credits below.

Sean Paul Scorcha Production Credits

As We Enter

Produced by Dutty Rock Productions, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Wine Up

Produced by Supa Dups, Di Genius, Jordon Manswell, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Scorcha (Hot Peppa Mix)

Produced by Chimney Records, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Only Fanz (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Produced by Banx & Ranx, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Earthquake

Produced by Banx & Ranx, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques How We Do It (feat. Pia Mia)

Produced by Banx & Ranx Bouncing (feat. Jada Kingdom)

Produced by Sham ‘Sake Pase’ Joseph, Stone, Isaac Copeland, Xavier A. Baird, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Dynamite (feat. Sia)

Produced by Banx & Ranx, Greg Kurstin, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Light My Fire (feat. Gwen Stefani and Shenseea)

Produced by KoOoLkOjAk, AC, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Calling On Me (feat. Tove Lo)

Produced by Yannick Rastogi, Zacharie Raymond Good Day

Produced by Supa Dups, Sevn Thomas, Cubeatz, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Borrowed Time

Produced by Sermstyle, Okay, Dutty Rock Productions, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Pon Di Reel (feat. Stylo G)

Produced by IzyBeats, Bassto, Creative Titans, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Back It Up Deh (Remix)

Produced by Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques Bend You Back (6:30 Mix)

Produced by TJ Records, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques No Fear (feat. Damian Marley and Nicky Jam)

Produced by Tainy, Supa Dups, Jason ‘Jigzag’ Henriques

Stream the album: