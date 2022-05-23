7 Reggae/Dancehall Songs Worth Streaming This Month

Ding Dong

In this month’s installment of 7 songs worth listening to, we have flavors of music from all parts of the Jamaican music spectrum ranging from spicy upbeat dancehall to some reflective reggae.

Check out the list below.

Work Day by Black Am I

Work Day is great to start the list with and it’s one of those tracks that can run during the week. As the title suggests this track is about the work day and I think Black Am I, the velvet-voiced crooner, aims to re-energize the mindset around the daily humdrum of work-life. The upbeat reggae riddim is produced by none other than Damian Marley, highly recommended for the hustlers, and music enthusiasts.

Bounce by Ding Dong

This one is still pretty fresh but even from first listen, the beat makes you feel like dancing and that’s why I’m always an advocate for Ding Dong singles. The song itself is great lyrically, while still making way for the obligatory instructional dancing intervals. Ding Dong being able to write so well, in such an authentic and rhythmic way, as well as being such a master in the dancing space really sets him apart when it comes to singles. Traditionally, Ding Dong has in many ways defined the concept of the summer song and as the season looms, this might be the one.

Different Species by Teejay

A great new single and a return to form in many ways for the Uptop Boss. The track features a great dancehall beat and of course, masterful melodies and lyrics to supplement. With Teejay’s vocal talent alone he’s formidable in the dancehall space but his ability to make a good song puts him in a league of his own. Many of his singles have seen him acknowledging that fact and this one is a new take on it.

When The Smoke clears by Kumar

When The Smoke Clears is nice for a good mediation or moment alone to really assess progress, fears, obstacles and more. Kumar’s strong vocals shine through as with most of his hit singles. These types of spiritual, introspective songs are very necessary to balance out the high energy vibes from more upbeat tunes. The single is one of many featured in Winta James new Gratitude Riddim.

Gratitude By Jazz Elise

Perhaps the title track of the new Gratitude Riddim produced by Winta James, Jazz Elise’s Gratitude is soulful and melodic. With her eerie but soothing vocals, the young singer manages to relay a similar analysis of self, struggles and hurt, but with a grateful heart. This track is also nice for an end-of-day meditation vibe.

Time Won’t Wait By Ras I

This one is a great relaxing listen and the young artist not only pens a masterful song but he matches the pockets of the rhythm really well with singing. The way he manages himself and arranges the vocals around the track displays a very keen understanding of the nuances of Jamaican music, reggae in particular.

Code by Brysco

This track has amassed a swarm of controversy since its release earning the artist disdain from many. This was likely all a part of his plan and resulted also in not only a boost in Ensure sales but also his profile and that of the song. To say it worked would be an understatement. But, is it a good song? To me, it’s a good bop. But then again, music is subjective and depends on what you’re looking for. If I’m just looking for a casual party vibe, this is going in the rotation.