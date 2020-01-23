Dancehall Artiste Ding Dong Drops New Soca Hit ‘RUN’

Apparently fans of dancehall vibes master deejay and dancer Ding Dong have been egging on a soca song from the Jamaican artiste for some time now. Well he has proven that he is a man that delivers.

Some time in the wee hours of this morning, Ding Dong posted on his Instagram page a video of him self in the studio among colleagues bussing his new soca tune.

Before playing the song, the Ravers Clavers dancer said, “Soca family dem say mi fi do a soca song, who go tell mi fi go do soca song bout yah”. Upon hurling the tune into the airwaves, his surroundings lit up with a burst of energy. Several people in the background erupted in dancing and jumping to the beat, grabbing furniture and anything they could get their hands on. The song is titled Run and as tiny as the studio’s control room was, they found a way to mimic the lyrics of the song, which was to run.

Ding Dong is not new the soca genre; he has collaborated with soca music icon Machel Montano on his single So Good as well as another track Drive with fellow Jamaican artiste QQ.

The Good Ting Dem artiste is known for his vibrant deejaying style and dance songs along with being the talented dancer that he is, it’s a no brainer that fans were urging his insertion into the soca realm. The upbeat tempo of soca and calypso just seems like a perfect fit for an artiste like Ding Dong.

Many other Jamaican deejays have dipped their toe in the soca pond and have had major success doing so. One in particular is Konshens who have actually done several soca songs, namely Reunion, Doh Beg, Hooked On Soca, Boost Har Up and Shell It.

Beenie Man is also known for his talents in juggling some soca tunes, his notorious song Jump & Wine is still a big hit in Jamaica. Beenie also did a song with Machel Montano titled Outer Space, plus other soca singles like No Gyal and Bubbaling. Reggae artiste and singjay Bud Ramsey has also explored the world of soca, releasing singles such as Man Ah Bad Man and Light Your Fire.

Fans are loving Ding Dong’s Instagram soca teaser, the dancehall artiste has an overload of approving comments and almost 100k likes so far and it has been less than 24 hours since he posted the clip.

Watch it below.