Boosie Badazz Wants To Build A Home In Jamaica After Recent Vacation

After his recent vacation on the island, American rapper Boosie Badazz has fallen in love with Jamaica and says he’s looking into acquiring property on the island.

During a new sit down with DJ Vlad of Vlad TV, the Don Dada rapper said he is smitten by the island’s beauty and culture, and will be purchasing land to build a house. “I love Jamaica, man” he said. “I’m finna get some land down there and build me a home.”

Vlad chimed in and agreed,” Jamaica is dope. Out of all the countries I’ve been in, in terms of natural beauty—the beauty of the land and the mountains and the sea…”

Boosie spent some downtime in Jamaica just over a month ago, and shared his enjoyment with social media users through various posts. He could be seen sporting clothes in the Rastafarian colors, coupled with faux locs. He also seemed to have gotten along with the staff at the resort he was staying at. A clip surfaced of hun referring to himself as a “Don Dada” while engaging with a hotel worker.

The rapper believes he got an exceptional welcome from the people on the small island. “The food! …And they love me in Jamaica. Man…in other countries, people don’t understand. It ain’t too many motherfu–ing rappers bigger than me in other countries. Especially countries who stands on real sh-t,” he said.

The controversial rapper, who was handed a lifetime ban from Instagram, said that he earned the respect of the natives because he allegedly “speaks up for people.”

“Don Dada in the United States…you’re a general, mon! No motherf–king rappers stick up for you man. They leave you out in the cold—no one speaks up for you, mon,” he said in his best Jamaican accent.

Boosie also brought his mother and daughter on the trip, and was taken aback when they were getting a lot of male attention. During the time, he had taken to Twitter to voice his surprise at how the Jamaican men were lusting after his mother, in particular.

“Ni–as tryna hit on moms, man…’Boosie, your mother is so bootyful mon, bootyful mon,” he said, trying to impersonate them as best as possible.

“God damn! Mama got on a little one piece. I said mama what are you doing? Put some f–king shorts on! Lil ass hanging out. Mama got on a one piece, man. Mama got on a one piece. Yeah, man. My mama lookin’ good for her age,” the rapper said.

According to him, his daughter did not escape the admiring eyes either.

“Them motherf**kers man…and they was on my daughter. Oh Lord Jesus!” He said with a head shake and palm to the face.

Based on social media posts, Boosie, whose mansion is located in Atlanta, is currently in Miami enjoying another vacation.