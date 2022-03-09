Tommy Lee Sparta Transferred To St. Catherine Prison

Tommy Lee Sparta

Dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta has been transferred from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre to a St Catherine prison two weeks after a bloody February 21 brawl with warders.

Donahue Martin, the attorney-at-law representing the deejay, had called for the removal of warders involved in the incident but the government ignored those requests. Now, the Spartan Soldier has been simply been transferred to the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre.

On Sunday, the deejay’s manager, Boss Lady, shared that he was in good health.

“This is to inform all fans, friends, family and supporters that Mr Leroy Russell PKA Tommy Lee SPARTA is well and in good spirit,” she wrote on Instagram. “He highly appreciates the support and well-wishes he has received from all of you.”

The entertainer was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with the illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston. In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to both offences.

His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Psycho, Spartan Angel and most recently Protocol with Skeng.

Another entertainer, Shawn Storm, who is serving a life sentence for murder along with Vybz Kartel and others, has been returned to Tower Street.