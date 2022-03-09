Shenseea Shocked When She Realised American Artists Were Doing ‘7 Songs A Night’

Shenseea is known to be one of the hardest working Jamaican artists, but according to the Trending Gyal, she’s been doing way less than her American counterparts, which came as a shock and ultimately forced her to “up her game.”

“I feel like people here [in America] go really hard,” Shenseea told the L.A. Leakers’ Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk on Power 106 FM earlier this week. “‘Cause I thought I was going real hard in Jamaica, but when I came here I was like, ‘yo, y’all doing seven songs a night? What am I doing?’ Cause I was doing one and two back home and y’all doing seven songs a night?…I was like, yeah. Now I see.”

As it relates to what keeps motivating the 25-year-old singjay, it’s simple. She said her interest is swayed easily and she constantly needs to update her discography to counteract boredom.

“I just wanna make new music. I get bored easily, and I wanna see what else I got in me. When I hear different beats I’m like, ‘yo, let me try that. Let me see what I can come up with on this beat. I just wanna see what else I got. Always pushing…,” the Run Run singer continued.

Shenseea has been in transition from solely a Dancehall artist, to also an R&B and Pop singer. One of her latest offerings, R U That single featuring American rapper 21 Savage landed this week at No. 25 on the Rap Airplay chart. The song also entered at No. 34 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart; No. 36 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, and No. 37 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

The entertainer further told Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk that there has never been a moment of demotivation, during her almost five-year career.

“It’s like, I’m not where I am. I don’t see giving up. I just see another way to find another route. To give up? I’ve been waiting on this for my entire life. That’s years! I’ve been watching people,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, her long-awaited debut album ALPHA drops on March 11, and will see a string of international collaborations like Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyga. The singer says it wasn’t hard for her to figure out who she wanted on the project.

“I just felt it and sent it to who I wanted. Like, the 21 Savage track I heard this song and I was like yo, I feel like 21 was really the best person for it and I sent it to him and then he was like, yo, this is a hit and he hopped on it and now we’re about to shoot a video,” she explained.

ALPHA will be released via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, a joint venture headed by Rvssian. According to the Shenyeng princess, the title was intentional.

“It resonates with my personality. I’m an alpha female. I’m dominant. It’s my first…everything about being a leader it’s just me. I’ve always been the person who, if everybody’s going this way, I’m gonna go this way and I’ll meet up with you at the end. It’s just me. Just my mentality,” she said.

Watch the full interview below.