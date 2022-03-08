Shenseea’s 21 Savage Collab Debuts On Multiple Billboard Charts

Shenseea’s R U That single featuring American rapper 21 Savage has made its debut on four Billboard charts.

Released on February 15, R U That landed this week at No. 25 on the Rap Airplay chart. The song also entered at No. 34 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart; No. 36 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart, and No. 37 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

It was produced by American producer Dr. Luke, who has worked with pop stars such as Kesha, Trey Songz, Doja Cat, and Katy Perry.

According to the Jamaican singer, 21 Savage, who is best known for songs like a lot and Bank Account, had immediately accepted her offer to team up. Fans can also expect an official music video for the track.

“I was like yo I feel like 21 would be the best person for it and I sent it to him and then he was like yo ‘this is a hit’ and now we’re about to shoot the video,” she told Power 106 in an interview last week, while speaking about the track.

The song currently has just over 500,000 views on YouTube and 800,000 plays on Spotify.

R U That will appear on her upcoming debut, Alpha, alongside the previously released Lick featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Deserve It and her 2019 hit Blessed featuring Tyga. Alpha will also feature a second collaboration with Tyga, as well as tracks with Offset, Beenie Man, and Sean Paul.

Lick, which was released on January 21, had peaked at No. 20 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, No. 23 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 14 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

In 2021, Shenseea was the first woman from Jamaica to have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 17 years. She had made her debut with her features on Kanye West’s acclaimed Donda album with OK OK Pt. 2 landing at No. 12 and Pure Souls at No. 52.

Shenseea’s debut album is due out on March 11 via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records, a joint venture headed by Rvssian.