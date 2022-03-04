Watch: Shenseea Delivers Sexy Performance Of ‘Deserve It’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jamaican singer Shenseea made her first late-night TV debut as the musical guest on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Thursday, March 3. She performed her latest song, Deserve It, which was released just hours before the show.

Offering verses from her sultry new jam, Deserve It, Shenseea emerged on stage dripping in diamonds and turning up the sexy a couple notches, with the support of two backup dancers.

Produced by Rvssian, Deserve It will join her other new singles RU That featuring Savage 21 and Lick with Megan Thee Stallion as well as her 2019 hit Blessed on her debut album ALPHA, due out on March 11.

Last night’s performance was a treat for Shenyeng fans, who were buzzing with support on social media.

“Well done boo @shenseea I’m so proud of you,” said one.

“Jamaica proud bad” and “@shenseea you killed this performance,” others added.

ALPHA will also feature collaborations with Tyga, Offset, Sean Paul, and Beenie Man.