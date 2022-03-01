Jahshii Fined For DRMA Breach

Jahshii

Fast-rising dancehall entertainer Jahshii once again found himself before the court after breaching Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

The deejay appeared before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court yesterday after law officers stopped motor vehicles traveling along Red Hills Road at about 3:45 AM that same morning. Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, and his colleagues were cooperative with the officers and told them they were coming from a party in Brooke Valley in Duhaney Park, St. Andrew.

Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague imposed a fine of $50,000 on the 25/8 deejay for breaching national curfew measures or the alternative of six months in prison.

Earlier this month, similar DRMA charges against Jahshii and Dancehall producer/artist Dane Ray were dismissed after the entertainers appeared in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court. The two men, who were both represented by attorney at law Thomas Levine, had also pleaded guilty to charges of not wearing a mask. However, they were not fined.

Last December, in a controversial interview with the Entertainment Report, Jahshii had labeled the Jamaican police as the epitome of “corruption” and criticized veteran artists, such as Shabba Ranks, for being “afraid” of up and coming artists like himself.

The deejay made his recording debut at the tender age of 4-years-old in 2004 with the track, Me Name Jahshii for producer Diavallan Fearon’s Builders Music Label. In 2016, at 16, Jahshii entered the wildly popular Unruly Clash hosted by Popcaan where he was first runner-up.

Some of his most popular songs include Keep Up, Cream Of The Crop and 25/8.