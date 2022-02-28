Quick Cook Shares Video For ‘Money A The Target’

Dancehall artist Quick Cook is generating a huge buzz in the street with his latest single, ‘Money ah the Target’ on the Bread Organisation label in January 2022.

“As a badman, the streets ah talk, the dancers dem a roll out to the song, ‘Money ah the Target’ have it owna dance, ah major attention. Boom Boom, Junior Killer and the whole ah the street team ah work with me, even Bounty Killer ah dance to the song,” Quick Cook said.

The song is in heavy rotation at all the street dances from Boom Sundays, Leggo E Street Wednesdays in Kencot, and Lawvibes Thursday in Cockburn Pen.

“DJ Tom say ah me ah the Balotelli fi the streets…Energy and Black Dice and Get There Squad ah work with the dance. From the first line, ah crazy forward, money ah show pon me, yu can tell/gal ah send money now to mi Cashapp and mi Zelle…as a Badman, no look back no inna mi career,” Quick Cook said.

Quick Cook was recently featured alongside his son Baby Fast who produced the song, on Onstage hosted by Winford Williams. He performed the song, ‘Money ah the Target’ to major forwards at DJ Bryan’s birthday party in Ocho Rios alongside Jahmiel and Jahshii.

Quick Cook is now turning his attention towards Fambo’s ‘Bobby Shmurda’ which was voiced last week on the same riddim as ‘Money ah the Target’.

“Fambo give me a wicked song, ZJ Liquid say ah dem song ya mi want, international, Fambo gone with the road, less than no minute, and ZJ Liquid ah go voice on the riddim this week. The radio man dem a work with it, big up Big A, respect to Digital Chris played the dub for 20 minutes the other night, big up Waynehead, the gadd from the Farm, is a great look,” Quick Cook said.

In 2012, Quick Cook gained international attention when a flopped dance routine at an event was featured on MTV’s comedy show Ridiculousness. The artiste, while dancing with a female Japanese patron onstage during a local show, lost his balance and fell off the stage. The video quickly gained attention on social media before being included on ‘Ridiculousness’.

He is known for the singles, ‘ Pressures of Life’, ‘Get Counting’ and the intro on Popcaan’s popular ‘Party Shot’ song.