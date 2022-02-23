Dancehall Star Danny English Hospitalised

Danny English

Dancehall deejay Danny English is currently admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment for a diabetic-related illness.

There were reports which speculated that the Party Time deejay was in the Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies, but when DancehallMag reached out to the deejay via phone, he sounded strong and well.

“I don’t even know where the intensive care unit in the hospital is, mi nuh reach that side at all,” the artist, born Donovan Cox, affirmed. I have a back inflammation and I had to get something for the doctors to use, so I am currently here admitted and waiting for that procedure to be done.”

The 51-year-old performer told DancehallMag that though he isn’t able to walk because of the inflammation, he can tend to himself in every other way and is not in any pain.

“Mi not even a feel any pain, is just that I can’t really walk right now but when they get out this inflammation all will be good again,” he said.

English mentioned that he has been living with diabetes for five years and has accepted the condition which does not hinder his ability to do his work in the studio.

“My EP is being mixed right now as we speak and will be released soon by Paul Patmore which has 9 tracks,” he stated.

The EP also features his 19-year-old son, upcoming dancehall artist JayBlem who is known for his song Rotten Teeth alongside fellow deejay Chronic Law, which recently passed one million streams on YouTube.

“Mi son deh a Miami a do him thing now, he is promoting his music, and my other two sons Static and Bum Bam are here in Jamaica, dem deh pon the EP as well,” the This Man is Real artist said.

English is best known for his Billboard charting hit song Party Time with fellow deejay Egg Nog.