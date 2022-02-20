Popcaan’s ‘Firm And Strong’ Heats Up Lesbian Scene In ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Popcaan’s 2018 track Firm and Strong was featured on the score of the latest episode of Power Book IV: Force, including a steamy lesbian scene.

The song was used in the third episode of the series titled Fire Starter, after Claudia Flynn, portrayed by Lili Simmons, chases Tommy (the series’ main character played by Joseph Sikora) by car, and then she’s subsequently seen in bed naked with her girlfriend. The score ends with Tommy reading a text message.

On Sunday, Firm and Strong, which enjoyed approximately 2 minutes and 46 seconds of play during the sequence, gained a spot in the top 10 of the US iTunes Reggae Song chart, by climbing to No. 5, following the episode’s premiere.

The show is the third spin-off in the Power franchise, executively produced by American rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Firm and Strong is one of the Unruly Boss’ many motivational tracks. It relates trials that many may face with friendships and other relationships. It was produced by Dre Skull and appeared on the deejay’s sophomore album, Forever.

The official music video has amassed over 29.5 million YouTube views since its release.

The use of the deejay’s song quickly caught the eyes and ears of Power fans—especially in Jamaica—many of whom rushed to Twitter to acknowledge the inclusion of Jamaican music in the international series. In fact, Popcaan spent a handsome amount of time trending at the pole position on the app due to the overwhelming number of tweets.

“In today’s episode of @ForceStarz, @PopcaanMusic’s 2018 single “Firm & Strong” is part of the episode’s score. It’s so cool to see dancehall getting placements in shows and in scenes (inclusive but also) transcending Jamaica. Dancehall is a score for everyday life. #PowerForce,” tweeted a fan.

“When Popcaan “Firm & Strong” started playing in Force tonight the Jamaican jumped right out of me. Lone Bap! Bap! Bap! I don’t think we realize how International Popcaan is. I love the love Jamaica is getting in this series 🇯🇲 #PowerForce #PowerTV #powerbook4 #PowerGhost” another added.

“Yo #PowerBookIV episode 3 is crazy with that Popcaan song firm and strong,” tweeted another enthused supporter.

Others weren’t as surprised. Instead, they remarked that Poppy’s talent and notability would obviously earn him recognition.

“Why are we surprised popcaan song is in power popcaan is a international artist wtf this is expected,” asked one fan.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, is expected to release his fifth album this year.