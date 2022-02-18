Producer IzyBeats Talks Transition From Soundboard To Microphone As An Artist

Grammy-winning producer Andron “IzyBeats” Cross has certainly etched his mark in the music industry, over his 17-year career as a beatsmith for local and international acts. Many may know him for his producer tag, “Yo Izy, are you kidding me?!” that is echoed at the beginning of his productions, like Koffee’s smash single, Toast. Interestingly, IzyBeats says this is all owed to his nephew, whom he spontaneously asked to go into the recording booth and say anything. The child just so happened to string that rhetorical question—and here we are today.

For the first time in almost two decades, the Hellshire, St. Catherine native—who is now based in Florida, has taken on a new challenge. Not only is he a notable producer, but recording artist will be added to his résumé once he releases his debut album in the coming months.

DancehallMag sat down with Izy to discuss his transition from the soundboard to the microphone.

What inspired the decision to make a debut album?

I’m always working with people and helping people throughout the years, since I’ve been doing music and everybody over the years been telling me, ‘Yo, you need to work on your album.’ And I’m always turned away from it ‘cause I didn’t feel like I was ready yet. But now, with all the success of producing, I feel like it’s the right time—it’s the right space. I’m inspired by everything that’s been happening over the years and I’m just taking advantage of the time right now, and just running it up.

Do you have a name yet for it?

I don’t have an official title yet. I’m kinda thinking about the right…I want it to come to me naturally. I’m not there yet. I have a few ideas in mind, but I haven’t selected anything yet, so I’m still working on that.

Within the next two months or so is when the label [UK-based Believe Music] is looking to push out the first single. I’m thinking around eight or nine, give or take.

Did you produce it independently?

I’m the producer on the album, with other people, of course. But like, they are a distribution company.

Would you describe yourself as a deejay or singjay?

I’m all over. Mi grow up pon dancehall, (but) I was heavily influenced by R&B when I came to America. So, I do a lot of singing. I can sing. I’m more of an R&B/ deejay, kind of mix. Just like you’d hear some of my productions, you’d be like, ‘alright everything is mixed. There’s a blend of the islands and R&B and everything.’

For this project, how would you describe it; what genre is it?

It’s a mixture. That’s what we’re trying to figure out now, ‘cause right now I’ve done so much different type of styles. We’re trying to see what’s gonna work best. So, mixture of a bit of R&B, Afro sounding stuff, mixture Dancehall, with a bunch of artists featured. I’m just doing probably 40/50 songs, and I’ll pick eight out of the 40.

How long have you been working on the project?

I would say three to four months now, around that.

Who are some of the top acts you’ve worked with?

I would say Jorja Smith would probably be on the top ‘cause she’s one of the biggest, and Burna Boy. [Be Honest] Of course, Koffee, Kranium…I did some stuff with H.E.R. Worked with Ne-yo, Masego. Vybz Kartel was one of my first songs. A lot of people don’t know that I worked with him. That’s what I can think of, so far.

How would you describe your childhood growing up in Jamaica? Would you say that influenced your love for music and music production?

Oh absolutely! Absolutely. One of my first influences was Dancehall music in Jamaica. That was the first genre of music that I really heard and listened to. You know you cyaa not know Reggae and Dancehall growing up in Jamaica. It’s a big influence for me. It’s a part of my whole production and my musical history.

Are there any other artists or producers that inspire you?

The producer I studied the most was Timberland. I used to just listen to his production; listening to Aaliyah…I was listening to all that stuff. Listening to Dr Dre, trying to figure out how they do this style of music. With dancehall, I used to listen to a lot of Ward 21 stuff. Snowcone was also a big producer…Sly & Robbie…people like that, I used to just study their pattern and figure out how they do it.

It’s such a vast industry, almost infinite. What makes Izy unique as a producer?

What makes me unique is just the opportunity for me to just live in both worlds for a good amount of time. And just taking a piece of the culture (from both)…America, and being in Jamaica for my childhood. I just learned how to blend the two sounds together, and then what makes me unique is also me as a person. Me just always being the happy person in the studio and people kinda attracted to that kinda vibe. I bring good energy all the time.

You produced Silver Tongue Devil and Yebo/Sem on Masego’s Grammy-nominated album, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay. How do you feel about that?

Oh, it’s amazing! Being nominated for a second time is crazy to me in this short amount of time of me being in the business, professionally. It’s incredible. I never would’ve thought I would be in this position when I was on the way up.

How did the collab with Masego come about?

Me and Masego had mutual friends for a while now but we just never connected. It was recently that we were like, let’s do it and me and it was just good vibes. He got really good energy. Really good vibe, so when me and him meet it was just natural and it just worked from there. It’s more than just music to me now. I’ve been to his house, he’s been in my space and it’s just really cool.

How confident are you that he’s gonna win in the Best Progressive R&B Album category?

Ah man! I’m rooting for my guy. I really feel confident that he’s gonna win cause he’s been working so hard, and it’s showing. And I feel like God got him. He’s definitely gonna get this one.

See more

What words of encouragement would you give to aspiring producers or artists…or those who would like to pursue both, like you?

I would say work hard. Be more hungry than those already in the game. You gotta work harder than them. Stay consistent, stay humble and you gotta be prepared when that time happens.

Besides your own project, are you working on anything else with any other artist?

I’m working on some stuff on H.E.R’s album, working on some stuff on Kranium’s album…Masego stuff…plenty different things.