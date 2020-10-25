Foota Hype Says Jamaica’s Most Anti-Gay Artistes Have Succumbed To LGBTQ “Trap” Set By International Labels

Veteran Dancehall music selector Foota Hype has accused some international record labels and their agents of insidiously using Reggae and Dancehall icons and the Rastafari culture as pawns, against their wishes, to promote what he says is the LGBTQ agenda.

According to Foota, international record companies and their ‘project people’ are intensifying their drive to get Jamaicans to conform and embrace the LGBTQ movement, by using the island’s music, its most powerful medium, and its artistes, its most powerful messengers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Suhvyva Godcast a few days ago, Foota said some of Dancehall and Reggae’s most vocal anti-gay artistes have unwittingly fallen into the subliminal trap which he insists, has been set by the record labels.

He said he became highly suspicious after Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled, who was the first music mogul from the US to visit Buju Banton after the Champion artiste returned to Jamaica following his release from prison in December 2018, chose to use a female artist, 070 Shake, who has described her sexuality as ‘liking girls’, to do a collaboration on the song Holy Mountain which featured three Jamaican Rasta artistes: Sizzla, Buju Banton, and Mavado.

“Das why right now, mi nuh even trust DJ Khaled. Cause a him fuss come dung yah fi Buju fi how much days; private jet a wait pon him; drop everyting inna di world and den him put out a song weh di girl weh a sing di chorus wid three man wid locks – Mavado, Buju and Sizzla Kalonji – di girl weh a sing di chorus is a openly gay artiste, weh do gay music and have video…,” Foota complained.

“Mi no know har; nobaddy inna our circle nuh know har. Why Khaled inject she inna wi atmosphere? Why yuh couldn’t pit Rihanna pan di song? Why yuh neva put Mariah Carey, Patti Labelle, Tony Braxton? Why yuh neva put one a dem hot gyal deh weh wi know? Yuh put a openly gay artiste pan di track wid three Rasta man. Suh a style Khaled style Rasta culture right deh suh… Di girl pon di song with Movado, Sizzla and Buju is a lesbian. She is a gay artiste. So suppm naw add up,” Foota added.

Foota said Reggae, and its offshoot Dancehall, are being targeted because the music from Jamaica was specially “chosen by the Almighty as his Uninterruptible Power Supply” for getting his “messages of righteousness” to the people of the world.

“And oonu fi know dis people, yuh notice dem naw try infiltrate Calypso, den naw try infiltrate Jazz, nuttn else more dan Reggae and Dancehall. Yuh know why dem a chase dung Reggae and Dancehall? Because we have di gifted music: we have di music of God Almighty. Reggae and Dancehall is like the UPS of God Almighty. A we deliver di message dem from di Almighty. Das why these demons are after di music. And dem a use certain people as pawns to get di masses fi understand seh da lifestyle yah fi gwaan,” he stated.

“If oonu notice, dem a try infiltrate Rasta ting. Di video wid Shenseea and di gyal a get up inna bed, dem have a Rasta a chant inna it zeen,” he added.

Foota said Buju Banton has been the prime target of the LGBTQ community and he was disappointed that the Till Shiloh artiste had succumbed to them, as evidenced by his removal of the murderous the anti-gay song Boom Bye Bye from all digital streaming platforms he has control over.

“First problem weh yuh do wrong, you should neva dare and succumb to di pressure das you teck your song outta your life weh name Boom Bye Bye. You shoulda neva done dat. You shoulda neva give these guys the satisfaction fi seh dem can pressure you to submit to dem!” Foota declared.

“Right now yuh being submissive, zeen. First mistake dat tuh mek. Yuh fi sing yuh song, yuh fi perform yuh song; yuh nuh fi teck di song offa yuh playlist. Who waan hear it hear it; who nuh waan hear it drop asleep. Yuh rich aready. Righteousness mek yuh rich…” he added.

According to Foota, Buju is one of God’s warriors and so should refrain from getting mixed up in any business deal that has any inkling of LGBTQ agenda. He claimed that in recent times, Buju has been afraid to speak out against evil acts and so, was shirking his ‘God-given tasks’.

“Buju Banton, you have to learn dis and know dis. Di job dat God chose for you, you cannot run from it. Buju Banton, you are a great warrior fi di Almighty. Yuh cannot hide from yuh job. Caw you are dying inside. You are boiling up inside becaw you want to talk di talk… you a hold back; you a divert; yuh a twist up,” he said.

“If yuh run from yuh original job, di Almighty a guh teck weh all a weh yuh a try achieve pon di adda route. God a guh teck it weh. Yuh haffi duh weh yuh was chosen to do my Lord, or else yuh a head pon a path a destruction,” Foota added.