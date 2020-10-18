Stylo G Empowers Dancehall With New Indian Collaboration, ‘Mirchi’ – Listen

Stylo G

Jamaican music is boldly crushing sonic barriers and thanks to Stylo G’s latest collaboration, Dancehall just touched down in Mumbai. The British-Jamaican deejay joins forces with Sony Music India rapper Vivian Fernandes aka DIVINE on this bouncy, pulsating song which also features fellow Mumbai acts Phenom and MC Altaf.

Stylo stacks his serpentine flow on the restless track’s third verse, showing off his usual versatility. Adding to an already enviable list of collabs with Nicki Minaj, Clean Bandit and others, the Soundbwoy emcee is sure to get you dancing while doing justice to the genre.

Within five hours of its release, the song went to number one on trending in India. The Hindi hit plays on the term ‘mirchi’ meaning spicy, to flatter and woo their female love interests. Its colorful visuals feel like trendy Bollywood sets complete with captivating choreography, complementing the song’s driving, dynamic arrangement. It also went on to rack up 2.3 million views in its first day alone, leaving the artists pleased with the impressive feat.

Stylo G tweeted “2.3 MILLION VIEWS IN 24HRS 🇮🇳🇯🇲🇬🇧🔥🔥 #Mirchi 🌶🌶🌶”, while DIVINE said of the song, “I’ve experimented with my soundcraft, so I’m quite interested in seeing audience feedback to it. We tried to create something that would sound innovative. Stylo G empowers the dancehall element of the single and it’s wonderful to have collaborated with him on this”.

For his verse, the man that expertly rhymed “stunting” with “dumplin” spit some fiery bars for the hot ladies. “Mirchi mirchi, she got di fire, di chemistry/ Hennessy Hennessy Hennessy/ Pull up on her with the remedy, energy energy energy/ Batty c*** up mi a penny her but she a wine up herself fi make many see/ Tell her fi do it fi do boss, It no matter what it cost/ Put it pon mi make me trouble you, come ya, come ya/ Bend up like a W/ Bassline go so boom, it a bam/ She back it up, then me jam Every gal fi a wine pon a man (Gal whine)/ Same way you do it fi di don”.

Stylo G has been honing his hitmaking since 2013, striking pay dirt with 2018’s Touch Down Remix and more recently, Dumplin Remix with Spice and Sean Paul. The overwhelmingly positive response to Mirchi is almost no surprise, as he continues sharing the formula on new frontiers.