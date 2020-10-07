Former ‘Gyalist’ Beenie Man Says He’s Very Happy With Fiancé Krystal Tomlinson

Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson.

Even an ‘Old Dog’ like Beenie Man has to settle down one day, and the Dancehall artiste reveals that he’s happy with the choice that he’s made in media personality, politician, and mother to his child, Krystal Tomlinson.

It was not an easy road getting to the point of settling down, though. While being interviewed on popular YouTube channel Teach Dem, he reminisced about his relationship with Dancehall Queen Carlene Smith, known popularly as Carlene, back in the 90s. He said that he has a 20-something-year-old daughter from that relationship but admitted he and Carlene are “not good.”

He also admitted that he loved Carlene while they were together but described himself as a ‘gyalist’ and said he just loved that scene back in the day.

“Me ah gyalist, me have girls, me love girls but man need fe settle,” he said. Beenie Man, whose real name is Anthony Moses, then explained that even with all the women he had, there were many times when he slept alone and that the lifestyle he lived often left him lonely.

“Gyalist life ah one lonely life!” he exclaimed.

He said that’s why he loves his life and Tomlinson so much right now and has no regrets. “You see rude bwoy life, you love it cause it keep you pan yuh toe, and it keep you hip. But you see having you woman, a nuh every man cya deal with it,” he said.

“Me do everything fe try keep that because that ah wah me like. Me like wake up with meh woman, me like meh woman in the kitchen and ah make breakfast,” the singer continued.

The World Dance singer said that it took a special skill set to be able to live with one woman and to understand how to share a space with a partner. Something he said he’s grateful to Carlene for helping him understand. He jokingly added before her he didn’t believe a man could sleep with one woman for three years.

“Me inna great relationship, magnificent relationship. Roll over, foot up inna air relationship, happiness relationship,” he said when asked about his current partner, Krystal.

Beenie Man fondly recalled how he met Krystal at RJR Communications Group at the time, which had booked him for a show in Negril. At the afterparty, he said the two simply clicked, and the rest was history.

Beenie and Tomlinson are engaged, and they shared a two-year-old daughter, Xiah. “We out to get married,” the singer said.

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During the course of the interview, he also hinted that his delayed album would be dropping soon. Even though he didn’t give many details about the project, he did reveal a star-studded cast of appearances that include Busy Signal, Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Soca powerhouse Bunji Garlin from Trinidad and Tobago.

The 13-track album will be called Simma, which he jokingly said should be considered a ‘Gyalbum.’ “Slap ah new gyalbum,” he quipped.