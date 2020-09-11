Stefflon Don Drops Dancehall Banger ‘Move’: Watch

Stefflon Don has dropped her latest single, and it’s hot. Move sees the ‘Don’ digging up her Jamaican roots and releasing it full force for the world to both see and hear.

The single, which is the first to be released in 2020 by the UK based artiste, is already trending across various platforms and looks set to provide her with her latest hit.

The song, produced by Troyon who also worked on Sean Paul’s hit Gimme The Light, sees Steff bringing that distinctly strong Dancehall vibe as she flows through the song and rides the beats effortlessly. Move speaks to her focus on success and the haters that come along with that success. Her opening lines sets the tone of the song, and it seems that Steff not playing.

“Money, house paper, look down pon mi shoe, a alligator, a weh mi live, skyscraper, if u no like mi, u must be a hater, anything dem want mi do, dem haffi pay for, fi count my money you ago need calculator.”

A release says she wanted the track to represent the old her, “the Steff that the world was first introduced to” and it seems she has done that. During an interview with Boomshots, she praised several Jamaican artistes as icons whose style has influenced hers.

“I actually love Rihanna. I think she’s really dope. Of course going back to Jamaica, women like Spice are very influential. Lady Saw—big influence. Patra—big influence. Yeah. Sean Paul. All these Jamaican artists from dancehall culture. Beenie Man, all of them, Vybz Kartel obviously. All these people have just been influential,” she said.

Move’s video compliments the song and further enhances what the Quality Control artiste is putting forward. A strong Jamaican theme with the national colors and overall vibe has a lot of persons, especially Jamaicans, already loving it. Her line “if yuh cyah chat patois den yuh cyah chat to mi” is certain to go down well with that crowd.

This latest effort from Steff has been a while in the making but she has maintained a presence by working with other people on their projects, including Wiley’s chart-topper Boasty, which featured Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Sean Paul and actor Idris Elba.