Rvssian Shows Off His ‘Garden’ Studio And $95,000 Watch

Jamaican producer Rvssian showed off his impressive studio, but his expensive wristwear stole the show.

Rvssian (pronounced Russian) shared two photos on Instagram on Thursday of himself posing in studio, which he calls “The Garden,” with the caption “#TheGarden who to record ??”

Advertisement

The Head Concussion Records boss got many suggestions from followers for his next production, but a few noticed the watch on his wrist, which appears to be a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in White Ceramic. The Swiss-made watch is priced close to $95,000 USD (or about 14 million JMD) and is limited in production with only a small quantity of pieces made each year, according to HypeBeast.

Audemars Piguet watches have taken up an iconic position in American hip-hop culture. The intricate and stylish brand has been spotted on celebrities like Post Malone, Steph Curry, Jay-Z, and even admired by Rick Ross in his B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast) song from 2010.

Crafted in white ceramic, Rvssian’s Audemars Piguet has been described as the “perfect summer watch.”

Jamaicans reacted in the comments to the producer’s flex as well as you’d expect. “I was gon say sump but mek mi shut mi mouth wid me likkle bit a money,” said one fan.

Advertisement

“Cyah seh nth. I wasn’t there when him neva have nth, I wasn’t there when he was fighting to survive,” added another.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Tarik Johnston, has over 1 million Instagram followers and is said to be worth 29 million USD in 2020, according to NetWorthLeaks.

Rvssian is popularly known for producing many of Vybz Kartel’s hits such as Life Sweet and Lyricist. Rvssian even joined Kartel on a couple of songs such as Straight Jeans and Fitted, Cure Fi Badmind, Look Pon We, Yellow Yellow, and New Jordans.

Rvssian has also worked with Shenseea, who is the first Jamaican signed to Interscope Records. He launched Rich Immigrants in partnership with Interscope and fielded the first release from the new imprint in January, titled IDKW featuring Shenseea, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

Advertisement

He also produced one of Shenseea’s latest singles, Sure Sure, as well as her hit records, Blessed ft Tyga and Foreplay.

Many international acts have worked with Rvssian such as Cardi B, Juice Wrld, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Carlos Santana.