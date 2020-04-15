Popcaan Says He’s Not Going Anywhere In New Single ‘Here To Stay’: Listen

Popcaan

Here To Stay is the title of dancehall artiste Popcaan’s new single that just hit the airwaves today April 15th on YouTube. The track is completely managed under the Unruly brand having being produced under his label Unruly Entertainment, along with Dane RayChords Music, which is owned by Dane Ray who is also signed under Popcaan’s record company.

The track is featured on the SeeMeClean Riddim which Dane Ray and Quada Don have already voiced their new flagship track See Me Clean and also released the music video.

With complete disregard for what the riddim proposes, Popcaan drops his lyrics that are anything but clean. The dancehall deejay paints a lewd scenario at the get-go of the song and further trashes his haters with a line of expletives and threats, emphasizing that he’s ‘Here To Say’.

In true Poppy flare, the track wouldn’t be complete without him giving us the exclusive deets of his upcoming expenditures; a new house, another Benz just drop again and FYI, he still has billions in the bank.

Flossy lyrics aside, he continues to lament some contentious verses, sounding warnings about green-eyed individuals. He sings “Mi done tell Quada Don long time nuh trust family, mi nuh trust friends. Some a dem nuh wah see yuh wid nu land, nuh wah see yuh wid nuh G-Wagon Benz. Mi see seh dem a pree mi a try get mi out, I’m here to stay”.

These lyrics sound especially relevant to his latest feud with music producer and former friend NotNice who also happens to be his ‘brother’-in-law. The two have been tearing down each other in the media recently arguing about money, greed and debts owed.

Also since Quada got into the mix of things, having to defend himself from what he insist were lies being told on him by NotNice, it would appear these lyrics are derived from something Popcaan would warn the young up and comer deejay about.

Here To Stay is already performing well, amassing streams of over 40k in just a few hours of its release. Unruly fans are turning out in large cargos for Poppy on this one, supporting the deejay for talking out via his music against envy and jealousy. A tune he’s been singing relentlessly throughout his career, just listen to his former releases and hit tracks Family and Silence as well as Jealousy Die Slow just to name a few.

Before however, check out the new acoustics for his latest Here To Stay below-