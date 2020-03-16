Macka Diamond Debuts Racy New Music Video For Her Single ‘Caution’: Watch

Macka Diamond in Caution

Macka Diamond continues to show fans that she is not slowing down any time soon as she drops another hit single. This one is titled Caution and you better take heed, it is lyrically sexy and imparts a little knowledge to you younger ladies that cougars have no limits.

The music video debuted yesterday March 14th on her YouTube page, sourcing production credits to Paypaz Chasaz music and Biyah Music. The plot takes you in a suburban neighbourhood where a senior resident (Macka as Mackadoucious) strikes up a little a gossip among her neighbours when her very youthful hunk of a boyfriend comes to visit. The Granny of Dancehall proceed to entertain her beau by the poolside where they get a little raunchy and wild in the water — Check it out for yourself in the official music video below.

Macka Diamond is known for he comedic scripts to exhibit her music, so much so that fans have come to expect it from her as well. Caution is no exception; viewers are sure to have a few chuckles along the way as they tune in. The video quality and production are masterful complete with great choreography and storyline.

We’ve seen a similar end product in the video for her song Cucumber, which she debuted just over a month ago on January 31. It looks like Macka is stepping up her game for 2020. Cucumber raked in 160k views since its release and Caution is seeing 10k views so far after less than 24 hours of the premiere. This is pretty good considering her ranking in the industry right now.

While she is getting some good feedback from her fans, there are others who found the visuals a little cringe worthy. A few said she needs to drop the granny act, which she has been doing a lot of lately indeed. Overall, the song records well. It has a sexy appeal and she sounds great singing the track. It should be interesting to see what she comes with next.