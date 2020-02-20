Buju Banton Absolutely Enjoys Kenyan Cuisine: Watch

Buju Banton (Source: Buju Official on Facebook)

Reggae legend Buju Banton’s trip to Kenya is turning out to be a very satisfying one for a number of reasons. Not only was his concert at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on February 15th well received but it also turned out to be one of the most epic events held in the country and a night Kenyans will never forget.

The Grammy-award winning icon’s very organized performance reflected the authenticity of Reggae culture, complete with a delivery that was the epitome of excellence.

This is Buju’s second visit to Africa and a very long awaited one, not only for his fans but for him as well. As much as he was happy to grace his presence on a stage to entertain his brothers and sisters he was also happy to simply experience the country he regards as his Motherland.

Upon arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, JKIA in Nairobi last week, he interrupted the very elaborate welcome celebration to do something quite unorthodox. He lifted the red carpet that was laid out for his entry to touch the African soil saying, “We have to touch the ground not the carpet, the ground. African to the African pride, fighting to attain our rights” … a message of how significant his journey to the country was.

During his leisure time, Gargamel could be seen out and about soaking in the heritage and culture of the Kenyan people. From walking and shopping in the indigenous market to exploring the local cuisine.

One afternoon he visited the Treasure Garden restaurant with his entourage, where they were seen devouring a wide expanse of locally prepared dishes. Banton was enjoying his meal so much he said “ mi tell you, the food nice, absolutely amazing, (as he wipes his forehead), look … (Pulls back his rasta cap) now me a man weh nyami nyami (loves to eat) but when mi eat till mi sweat?” … then showed everyone how much he was perspiring.

Poking fun and humbly humiliating him self to stir chuckles from everyone. Showing that he was clearly enjoying his meal so much that he had worked up a little gustatory sweating.

Some time after, the Reggae entertainer was seen exchanging words with a staff member explaining to him how he’s been ‘chomping’ down his meal. Differentiating between him self and others in his crew, he said he does “the real chomping (gesturing to eat then pointing around the table) see, they don’t chomp, they eat, I chomp” and then laughing out aloud.

He continues on his many quests throughout the country before getting back to his musical endeavors. His new album is set to launch in two months from now, April 2020. Also according to sources, the likes of Machel Montano is anticipating the Destiny singer’s presence at his 2021 soca cruise.