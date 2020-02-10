Munga Honorable Releases ‘Move On’ Official Video: Watch

Munga Honorable

With the recent rise of domestic abuse incidents since the start of the new decade, dancehall artist Munga Honorable is taking a stand and making a statement with the release of the official music video for ‘Move On’, which he says is a sequel to his 2019 hit, ‘Nah Mad Ova’.

In the creative video directed by Yaad Boiiz Films. , Munga acts as a superhero that intervenes in a couple’s argument and provides counselling to the man before he acts violently.

At the end of the video, Dr. Munga Honorable, the “Nah Mad Expert” encourages men to call a toll free number, 1-800-NAH-MADD for advice on how to deal with a cheating spouse, sexual issues, and other problems that may arise in their relationships.

Though the toll-free number is fake, the artist makes it clear, in closing, that the main message of the video was to stop violence against women.

It has often been said that dancehall music has influenced criminal activity and violent behaviour, especially among Jamaican men. Hopefully, this emerging trend of dancehall artistes denouncing domestic violence will play a crucial role in alleviating the piling reports of murders and murder-suicides linked to domestic violence and abuse.

Munga has received hundreds of comments from fans that have applauded the concept and creativity of the video, along with the message.

“Keep these powerful messages 👏🏾👏🏾#Endviolence against women, stop using men for their things..men you need to learn how to move on with your life, there is plenty of other good women out there…👊🏽respect munga” and “Great Flow. Prolific Lyrics. Phenomenal Message. We need to give Munga the respect him deserve!! 1-800-NAH-MADD! 🔥 🔥 🔥” were just two of the top comments on the video’s Youtube page.

The video, which was released on February 9, has received over 20,000 views. The official audio for the song was released on January 17, 2020.

Hopefully, Munga’s effort will shine a light upon the male society in Jamaica resulting in a decrease in violence against women in the months to come.

Watch the creative video below: