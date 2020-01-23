Shenseea Sings Rihanna, Aretha Franklin & Katy Perry in ELLE Magazine’s ‘Song Association’ Series

In the latest episode of ELLE Magazine’s ‘Song Association’ Series on Youtube, Jamaica’s “Dancehall princess”, Shenseea got the opportunity to showcase her singing skills to the magazine’s 1.19 million Youtube subscribers.

In the game, an artist is given a word and they have 10 seconds to sing a song which has the word in the lyrics. Other celebrities who have been featured in the series include Lizzo, Fantasia, Tory Lanez and Camilla Cabello, among many others.

Among the words tossed at her were “Dream”, “Girl”, “Baby” and “Want” to which she belted out songs by Notorious B.I.G., Katy Perry, Lauryn Hill and Aretha Franklin.

Though she lost a point for missing a song for the world, “Island”, Shenseea spoke about her island home, which she said is still her favourite place in the world. “I didn’t come up with a song real quick but I am from a small island called Jamaica. I’ve travelled a lot and Jamaica is still one of my favourite countries- it is my favourite country. I’ve been nowhere and find the type of vibe, the try of food. It’s not authentic even when we try it from other places. Jamaica is still number one in my heart and in my mind”, she said.

She was able to give ELLE fans a taste of some of her own music, singing “Blessed”, which features Tyga, and “Love I Got For U”, with the words “Blessed” and “Love”. Given the word, “Work”, she sang “Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake, and used the opportunity to address rumours of an upcoming collaboration with the artist.

“A couple people saw photos of me and Drake online, you know, we were in Turks and Caicos. A lot of people saying “oh really, they’re coming with a collab or should they come with a collab or we want to see a collab. Let’s see. Time will tell.”

During the video, Shenseea was asked who are some of the artists that she listens to, and took the opportunity to highlight several regional artists. On her list was Vybz Kartel, who she referred to as a “lyrical inspiration”, Ding Dong, Teejay, Nailah Blackman and Spice.

At the end of the game, ELLE revealed that, so far, she has one of the highest scores of the series, being tied with Zoe Kravitz with 13/15. She is just below Finneas who got 14/15 and the song association champ, Lizzo.

Shenseea continues to make a deliberate effort to take her music to international levels. She is one of three dancehall acts that will perform at the Viewtopia Music Festival in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, January 31 to February 1. Her friendship with Jamaican music producer, Rvssian, has also gotten her noticed by major international celebrities like Rihanna and Cardi B. Just recently, she dropped her first single of the new year, “IDKW” featuring Rvssian, Swae Lee and Young Thug.

Watch ELLE Magazine’s Song Association featuring Shenseea below: