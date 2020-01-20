Shenseea And Rvssian React To Negativity Received Following ‘IDKW’ Release

Dancehall fans were filled with excitement and some, simply with intrigue, as they awaited the release of Rvssian’s newest single, IDKW, with Shenseea and featuring American artistes Swae Lee and Young Thug. The track, which was produced by Rvssian was teased on Shenseea’s Instagram page and her followers just couldn’t wait for another song from the Shenyeng boss, which thankfully, came along with a music video featuring all three artistes and Rvssian as well.

IDKW was released on January 17, claiming the number one spot on the Jamaican YouTube trending list and has gained over 1 million views in just three days. The visuals are filled with the wonders of digital technology and show Swae Lee envisioning how he would desire his perfect woman to look, as doctors work to create her through cosmetic surgery.

When Shenseea announced that the video was being released, social media users were on the alert, and soon enough, Rvssian shared the visuals on his official YouTube page.

As soon as listeners heard the song, it was clear that the chorus was a rendition of I Don’t Know Why by the late Reggae singer, Delroy Wilson, originally released in 1961. I Don’t Know Why has also been covered by Jamaican music legends Buju Banton and Wayne Wonder.

Many who listened to the Rvssian’s new release weren’t pleased and believed the iconic song shouldn’t have been touched. They also felt Shenseea’s voice, which was heard on the hook of the song didn’t fit and that someone with a softer tone should have sung her part.

In response to the song, one user on Instagram wrote, “point is the song no mek it with shenseea voice. The roughness alone kill d song.”

Another user had this to say, “The only part that sounded like it has potential, was Swaelee’s part. Everything else trash”.

Many others shared this sentiment as well which rose the concern that if it were an American who redid the song’s famous hook that Jamaicans would be in full support. It is believed that the scorn towards the single is as a result of the alleged dislike for Shenseea amongst many Jamaican Instagram users.

The producer for the song, Rvssian, had foresight of the attacks against Shenseea saying prior to the release, “Jamaica. Let’s build our stars and future. Stop trying to tear down our own artistes… too much negativity. Let’s get it.”

Shenseea herself has remained unbothered and has responded indirectly to the attacks. She posted another clip of the music video with this caption, “Keep hating from the side, make me tek dis bloodclaat world wide” – a line from her song Blessed featuring American rapper Tyga, now enjoying over 36 million views.

Online scrutiny is nothing new to Shenseea. Since she rose to stardom following the controversial release of the hit song Loodi ft Vybz Kartel, the Shenyeng Anthem artiste has been the victim of cyberbullying, where her talent, looks and other factors surrounding her craft have been judged. Shenseea has also been on the receiving end of a diss track, released by dancehall artiste, Jada Kingdom. The track titled, Shen-Heng stated that the only thing ‘bad’ about the first lady of Romeich Entertainment is her gunman voice, which social media users have used to justify their belief that her voice wasn’t suitable for IDKW.

Shenseea, however, is soaking in her rising success, having recently done an interview with the international media program, Capital XTRA, where she hinted to possible collabs with some of music’s heavy hitters, Drake and Cardi B.

Shenseea has always identified herself as a strong and confident female who doesn’t focus on what people think about her. Could this be the secret to her fast-growing success? it just might be.