Demarco Drops Three New Dancehall Bangers ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Fat 2Pac’ And ‘Sinking Boat’

Demarco

Dancehall sensation Demarco seems set on securing a corner of dancehall for himself this year. He has been dropping songs in quick succession, with his latest being ‘Boogie Woogie’ and ‘Fat 2pac’. ‘Sinking Boat’ was released on Shabdon’s World Government Riddim on 1 week ago.

Fat 2pac which was released on the artiste’s YouTube account on January 10th has racked up over 43k views and counting. It seems Demarco has a new sound, which is very evident in his latest releases like Sinking Boat. Most of his fans are pleased with the new sound of the dancehall deejay and were not afraid to let him know in his Instagram account.

“Demarco has some nice flows n melodies n he’s lyrical as well.”

“The best song Demarco has for a while in my opinion. Song clean, perfect melody and the song is just a vibe” another commenter said.

Fat 2pac appears on the punch riddim produced by Million Miles Entertainment 2020. Other songs produced by this label include Laden by Big Benz and Clymaxx by Possession.

Demarco, whose real name is Collin Demar Edwards, made his big musical breakthrough in 2007 with the single Fallen Soldier. The song which pays tribute to soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty was an instant Jamaican hit and topped the country’s single chart for over a month.

The Barbadian singer was then signed by Koch Records where they released his full-length debut album in partnership with the Epic Label. The dancehall Deejay is also popularly known for other hit songs such as Puppytail and I love my life. He has worked with international artists such as Akon, produced singles for Sean Paul and wrote Rihanna’s song “Private Loving”

Fat 2pac is definitely a banger and one can hope there will be a video.

Stream Demarco’s ‘Boogie Woogie’, ‘Fat 2Pac’ And ‘Sinking Boat’ below.