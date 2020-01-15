Popcaan Says It’s About Time For A Drake Dancehall Collab

Popcaan and Drake

Popcaan has hinted that he and Drake could soon do a Dancehall collaboration, even though he didn’t release much details about when it would happen.

Popcaan whose real name is Andre Sutherland, sat down with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 in a YouTube interview, to discuss his latest album Vanquish and share a little more about his relationship with OVO boss Drake.

The Unruly artiste revealed that unlike Vanquish, his next project will have several collabs including one or more with his longtime friend, Drake. “It’s about time, though,” he said.

He revealed that Vanquish was so titled as a signal to his enemies and he describes the album as a mixtape because he’s sure that OVO will have new and fresh ideas for the work and there are so many more songs that he’d like to add.

“Each time meh record and me listen the song again is like meh hear things meh coulda change or make things better,” he said.

He said that from the first time he met Drake he knew that he was a genuine person. This was confirmed for him after his first encounter with the rap mogul because they went to an after party at a club and Drake ordered a table but there were cups on it and Drake removed them himself. He said this showed that Drake had manners and was “a youth like meself.”

Since that time he said the Canadian based rapper has proven over and over that he is genuine and truly loves and supports Dancehall – which had been in question recently.

Popcaan also joked about smoking weed with Snoop Dog at the same party.

Popcaan reminisced about his early days and the fact that he was a big artiste in Mobay and Negril but when he got to Kingston he was a nobody. He said he felt honoured at that time that people like Drake and Rihanna were listening to his music.

He also spoke about the mutual respect he and Vybz Kartel shares. Popcaan said that he remembers recording a song that Kartel liked so much that he cleaned it up and sang it over and mentioned that it came from Popcaan. The song titled ‘Get Wild’ was one of the first songs to get Popcaan a little bit of fame. He joked that many people didn’t believe that Kartel got the song from him when the song was released in 2009.

Popcaan shared his happiness at the success of Unruly Fest and thanked Ebro for going to show as he believes that the only way to truly experience the show is to be in the crowd. The show, which was held on December 21st, 2019, finished at around 6am. Popcaan also hinted to Ebro that he may soon start performing in US.

Watch the interview below.