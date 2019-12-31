L. A. Lewis Makes A Bizarre Visit To Vybz Kartel’s Demolished Home

With the verdict in Vybz Kartel’s appeal at an ‘advanced stage’, dancehall artiste L. A. Lewis made a bizarre visit recently to the Worl’ Boss’ demolished house in Havendale, Jamaica.

The house is believed to be the location where Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams was murdered.

The video, which was uploaded to an account on YouTube on December 29th, has Lewis saying that he had been conducting his own investigations on the murder and believes that Kartel is innocent.

Kartel’s attorney Tom Tavares-Finson had sought permission from the court to demolish the house in 2015. By July of that year, The Kingston and St Andrew Corporation approved the request.

On his trip to the now demolished home, Lewis does a full tour while explaining why he believes the case against Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, is a falsified one.

He first questions how Kartel could have gotten away with any type of criminal activity in Havendale, an area he said is extremely affluent. Lewis said that the area has private police and is known for being intolerant to criminal activities.

“This is a hundred percent residential area, so no murder can go pon deh road,” Lewis said. Even as Lewis is filming he notes that two residents are standing on their verandah looking at him closely. This he said shows how close knit the community is and reveals the fact that any loud noise or screams would have been immediately reported.

He also questioned why the home was demolished and added that he believes that somebody is trying to hide something. On entering it’s clear that no one has interacted with the property as it’s overrun with bushes. Lewis then shows how the high the gate is and wonders if someone could have climbed over after being injured and again said such noises would have caused the neighbors to raise an alarm and contact one of the many private security organisations for assistance.

He then shows the parts of the home that have been left after the demolishing of the house. Lewis added that he interviewed several of Kartel’s neighbors and they described him as peaceful. He said he doesn’t believe that Kartel would come to such an upscale area to commit murder. He also takes some time to show just how quiet the area is.

“Why would the judge give order for the house to lick down and then after the judge win the case, the judge run go ah foreign and left Jamaica?” He believes that an order was given by a judge to destroy the home on July 29.

Lewis strangely claims that a judge had given the order so that forensic evidence could be destroyed. Lewis who proclaims that he is an Obeah Man also challenges the spirit of ‘Lizard’ to shake the tree. He ends the footage by collecting some memorabilia from the influential artiste’s yard.

“No way a man could ah get murder up here ladies and gentlemen and nobody call neighbor, call police. This is a class residential area people. Any likkle pop shot buss up here, any likkle screaming ah gwan up here, not even dog bark too loud.”

Case closed, folks. Watch Lewis’ visit below: