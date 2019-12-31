Foota Hype Still In ICE Custody, Asks Fans For Prayers

Foota Hype

Popular dancehall entertainer Foota Hype is still in custody in the United States and the ‘Viral King’ yesterday asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

In a statement appearing on Instagram, the Jamaican selector whose real name is Oneil Ricardo Thomas assured fans “that everything will be ok”.

“To all my fans, followers and well wishers, pls remember that the journey of the righteous will not be easy, but my faith in the Creator and my Ancestors is as strong as a Mountain”, he said.

The very outspoken Foota Hype was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after disembarking from the Welcome to Jamrock cruise on Saturday, December 14. The cruise ship, Independence of the Seas, had travelled to Jamaica and returned to Port Everglades Seaport in Florida when he was detained.

Hype appeared before an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration judge on December 19 and had his case dismissed.

The Jamaican Consulate in Miami said that even though the matter was dismissed, immigration lawyers requested more time to deal with other immigration concerns.

Foota is still listed as in custody at the Krome Service Processing Center in Florida and it’s not clear how long the other matters will take to be resolved.