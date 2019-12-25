Vinny Puppa Rankin 🇰🇪

Etana Releases ‘Gemini’ – Album Review
Jamaican singer/songwriter Etana’s latest body of work evokes another album she did with VP Records. Better Tomorrow, her third studio album saw her work with one producer, Shane Brown of Jukeboxx productions.
Tarrus Riley has shared the official video for Healing, the title track and lead single from his Healing album, coming July 10th via Zojak World Wide.
Following the roots inspired single “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)”, Richie Spice and Massive B’s Bobby Konders have released the ‘Red Hot‘ mixtape.
Reggae singer Richie Spice has released the official music video for his new single “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)”.
“Kenya has been very good to me,” reckons dancehall artiste Konshens. To honour the goodness in return, the singer returned last night with a star-studded live-stream concert on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
‘Get Down Tonight’ sees Blakkamoore and long-time songwriting and production partner Andrew “Moon” Bain (collectively known as Paperstars) reconnect with Snoop Dogg.
Reggae/dancehall star Buju Banton alongside his enigmatic 10-piece Shiloh Band performed his first concert in Africa following his release from prison on Saturday 15th February, 2020 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi Kenya.
Buju Banton, one of the most significant and well-regarded reggae artists yesterday landed in Kenya for a first-time performance in Africa since he was released in 2018 which will take place at KICC on Saturday 15th February.
While the threat of rain existed, the showers of blessing were not holding anyone back from attending this historical moment. UB40 with Ali Campbell and Astro brought the people of Nairobi exactly what they needed–some celebration of the real labour of love!
Reggae artiste Safira Mono is getting a lot of flack from several individuals in various countries including Jamaica, Haiti and Ghana following the release of her recent single ‘Tunback Blow,’ produced by James Lord.
Jamaica reggae singer Etana has topped the list of Most Streamed Songs in Kenya, with her single titled Love Song which beat out I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj’s Megatron.
The much anticipated reggae concerts this December, headlined by Buju Banton in Mombasa and Luciano in Nairobi have been postponed to 2020!
Reggae superstar Koffee on her first Kenyan concert debut left the crowd feeling lifted.