G’Ovany Releases Rendition Of ‘Angels Around You’

Jamaican recording artist G’Ovany is setting the tone for a new chapter in his musical journey with the release of his latest single, Angels Around You, officially released on March 11, 2026 under Rokwon Production.

Inspired by the 1983 classic I’ll Put Angels Around You by Dr. Hook, the track holds deep personal significance for the Cassia Park native. Though he was very young when the original song was released, G’Ovany recalls it as one that stayed with him throughout his life.

“Even before I fully understood music on a technical level, it was a song that connected with me emotionally,” he shared.

Drawn to its tender and reassuring message, G’Ovany developed a genuine appreciation for the song over time, recognizing its natural fit for his vocal style. His version, Angels Around You, captures that same spirit of comfort and protection, while introducing his own modern, soulful interpretation.

Since its release, the single has been met with positive feedback, with listeners praising its softness, emotional depth, and heartfelt message. Many have expressed how the song encourages reflection on loved ones and meaningful relationships.

Angels Around You also marks a significant milestone in G’Ovany’s career, serving as the first single from his upcoming album, and offering audiences a preview of the sound and substance he aims to deliver.

G’Ovany’s musical journey began from a sincere love for meaningful music—songs rich in melody and emotion. He began recording professionally around 2005, and has since committed himself to growth, discipline, and artistic evolution.

“It has been a journey of patience, learning, and faith. Every stage has taught me something, and every song has helped shape me into a more versatile and grounded artiste,” he explained.

Throughout his career, G’Ovany has collaborated with a range of producers, including Robin Mabumba (Dreaded Sounds Production), Gibby Morrison, High Voltage, and teams affiliated with Rokwon Music Group, Fire House, and Pstreet Records—each contributing to his development and sound.

A past student of Calabar High School in Kingston with further studies in Marketing and Sales at the University of the West Indies, Mona and Political Science at CUNY in Brooklyn, New York, G’Ovany brings both academic grounding and real-world experience to his artistry.

Looking ahead, the artist remains focused on building a lasting musical legacy.

“My goal is to create music with feeling, quality, and meaning—music that can connect across generations. I want to continue growing, reaching more people locally and internationally, and building a brand that reflects excellence, authenticity, and longevity,” he added.