Teejay Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend

Teejay and girlfriend Tionna

Dancehall artist Teejay has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Tionna!

The ‘Uptop Boss’ went live on Instagram minutes after the huge surprise, to show off his freshly minted fiancée’s ring finger. The couple and a few of her close friends are currently in Mexico to celebrate her 26th birthday.

It wasn’t the typical engagement. In fact, Teejay opted to organize with the restaurant’s staff to use chocolate to ‘pop the question’ on her dessert plate while he held out the small, black box bearing the ring— no speech nor kneeling.

It seems the Rags to Riches deejay has made it a tradition to embark on yearly birthday excursions. Who could forget when he tumbled off a camel at the Dubai Desert Safari last year!

Admirers of the couple are pleased that they are about to take the next step in their relationship. There have been scores of congratulatory messages reeling in.

“She deserve it man, believe… from nothing to something,” said one Instagram user.

“She deserves it from childhood days until now real boss move my g,” said another.

Added one more supporter, “Deserve everything once she’s there from the beginning 🙌🏽”

Last weekend, the St. James native released his debut EP, I Am Chippy, through Warner Records.

The 9-track project, co-executive produced by Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, features Davido, Tommy Lee Sparta, Skillibeng, Bayka, Malie Donn, Jaydon, and Quada.

In a previous interview with DancehallMag, the entertainer encouraged fans around the world to purchase the project to show their support.

“I would love to tell everyone to go and pre-order the EP. Jamaican music is not dead. The music is just evolving and people need to evolve with it more… subscribe to these digital displays ‘cause music isn’t selling analog again; it’s digital streams now. It just J$600 for the EP,” he reasoned at the time.

“We need the people to support it and understand that music is changing— it’s evolving, [so] just grow with it,” Teejay added.