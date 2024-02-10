Stalk Ashley Launches Gel-X Press-On Nails Brand

Stalk Ashley

Dancehall songstress Stalk Ashley is venturing into entrepreneurship with Tipped by Stalk Ashley, her own Gel-X press-on nails line.

The Young hitmaker launched the brand on Friday night, for which pre-orders are now available on the accompanyinging website.

“2 designs will be available for preorder…” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “Get you some salon quality gel press on nails just in time for Valentine’s Day.”

The reusable press-ons range from US$40 to $80 and come in different sizes.

Ashley first announced the business in a YouTube vlog in 2022, with an intended launch date that year.

“It definitely took some time but y’all would NOT let me forget that I said I’d make & sell press ons 🤣🤣🫶🏽,” she wrote in her launch post. “As I promised, It’s finally here 😭💕💕💕. Tipped by mf Stalk Ashley !!! 🥳Limited stock available and a special treat for my first customers 💕I love you all. Thanks for waiting 🥹.”

The news came as no surprise to fans who are used to the rounded creative being her own studio engineer, makeup artist, hairstylist and nail tech for several years.

Dishing about the line two years ago, she said, “Tipped By Stalk Ashley is a premium, luxury Gel-X press-on nail line. Yeah, first of its kind in Jamaica – that mi seh.”

She continued, “Tipped By Stalk Ashley is my pandemic baby. It was born and bred in the pandemic, straight outta COVID-19, and I’m so excited that it’s finally coming to life. Pretty soon, I’ll be in charge of all the girls’ nails.”

She went on to demonstrate how she makes a set, though deliberate on not giving out her secrets on making the press-ons from scratch.

“If you want nails, buy it from Tipped By Stalk Ashley… This is not a tutorial but rather me including you in the process, me showing you how I did it.”

With that said, she whipped out her Gel-X extensions. The brainchild of Aprés Nails, Gel-X is a soft gel nail extension system, a trending alternative to harder, traditional extensions like acrylic. Ashley worked on a full, buffed set using a press-on nail stand, showing her process of priming the nails and using Aprés’ colour extend gel polish to achieve her red French design.

Fans are just as excited now as they were then.

“You go girl show them your (sic) multi talented,” one fan wrote.

“Yayyyy congrats on seeing it through!”

“Nothing happens before it’s time.”

“I want some!!!!”

Another added, “Babyyyy this is so cute! lemme get my card.”