Tami Chin Says She Didn’t Like Wayne Marshall’s ‘Glory To God’ But It Turned Out To Be His “Biggest Hit”

Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall

Having been together for 17 years (14 married), Tami Chin Mitchell is used to giving her opinion on Wayne Marshall’s music before the world consumes it. When it came to his gospel hit Glory to God, it was a hard pass.

“One time Wayne play mi a song and mi seh, ‘Mi nuh like dah tune deh’,” the Hyperventilating singer said on Sunrise on Friday. “Turned out it was his biggest hit – Glory to God. When he first played it for me, I said, ‘Wayne, I don’t know’, and look at that. You can’t always listen to your wife.”

Released in 2018, Glory to God came at a time when Marshall was going through personal and spiritual changes. He grew closer to pastor and deejay Ryan Mark, with whom he collaborated on songs Follow You and Who God Bless. Their increased public appearances sparked baptism speculations, amplified by the gospel record, which features him and Marshall’s sister-in-law Tessanne Chin.

As the single dominated airwaves and various charts (including its number one placement on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae chart), Marshall’s father, Wycliffe Mitchell, passed away after suffering a heart attack. Shortly after, the singer sheared his signature dreadlocks.

“I’m going through so many transitions; I just felt that it was the right time for change…” Marshall told Onstage in July that year. “I feel new and I feel fresh and I feel like I’m asking God to change a lot and bring some new situations into play, so, why not meet Him halfway in the earthly realism and do some new things?”

His situation has since changed drastically, with his family’s ‘Meet the Mitchells’ brand blowing up during the pandemic, making them the face of several corporate brands. He even has his own televised show, The Cut, and was conferred with the Order of Distinction at the 2023 National Honours and Awards ceremony.

Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange (left) with awardees Wayne Marshall and Marcia Griffiths at the 2023 National Honours and Awards Ceremony

Reflecting on her rejection of the song, his wife said, “It happens sometimes, it is what it is. We can’t agree with everything, always. That’s not the point of partnership.”

The topic arose during a conversation with deejay Ding Dong, who shared that he runs his music by his wife Tashauna Ottey.

“She’s with that, she’s a music head,” the Flairy artist said. “She has really good ears for music.”

Relating to his male peer, Ding Dong admitted that his spouse doesn’t fancy everything he records.

Ding Dong and his wife, Tashauna

“Me go through the same thing,” the deejay said.

Chin Mitchell responded in part, “I’m glad that you trust her ear in music and that’s really nice that you run it by her, and Wayne still runs his songs by me.”

Marshall, whose given name is Wayne Mitchell, was a regular at King Jammy’s recording studio in the 90s, but started his recording career later that decade with Ward 21. He stood out with his ability to sing and deejay, and became a go-to for catchy, melodious choruses depicted on tracks like Sufferer with Bounty Killer and New Millennium with Vybz Kartel.

His solos have impressed across dancehall and reggae, from his 2002 back-to-back stunners Check Yourself, Overcome and Party Time, and his continued strides the following year with Hot in the Club and Marshall Town. Other notables in Marshall’s catalogue are Astronaut (2006), Me By Myself (2008), Good Love (2009) and Swaggin’ WTF (2011) with Tifa and Fambo.

He released the Tru Colours EP in 2013 while working with the Marley’s Ghetto Youths International label.