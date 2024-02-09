Bakersteez’s Mom Apologises After His Online Meltdown: ‘He’s In Good Hands’

Bakersteez

The mother of Jamaican rapper Bakersteez is assuring fans that he is in good hands, following an online meltdown last week where he accused prominent businessman Nicholas ‘Zimi Nick’ Mahfood of owing him money.

Bakersteez forms part of Mahfood’s Zimi Records imprint, which he claimed was hogging up seven years of royalties. He went on to give the ‘Zimi Seh Riva’ principal a deadline of February 5 at 6 p.m. to give him the unpaid monies.

As he fired off in his Instagram Stories, Bakersteez also alleged that Mahfood tried to admit him to Ward 21, the psychiatric unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

His account has been radio silent since Sunday, with his mother breaking the silence in an apology video posted to his page on Thursday.

“I am Bakersteez’s mom and I want to let you know ‘Steez is okay and in good hands,” she said before shutting down his claim that Mahfood owed him money.

“I want to apologise to everyone for any offensive statement that he made about his musical peers, friends and family,” she said. “I want to let you know that he said a lot of hurtful and untrue statements about his friend Zimi, including that Nick owes him money. I spoke to ‘Steez and he confided in me that Nick does not owe him any money. Nick has always been there for him and supporting him, and I know that he can’t take back what he said, but I hope you will find it in your heart to forgive him.”

Other artists like Konshens, Popcaan, Skeng and labelmate Bayka caught strays in Bakersteez’s tirade. No one clapped back, save for Popcaan’s laughing emoji under the since-deleted post, which saw Bakersteez threatening Mahfood.

The artist’s mother also used the opportunity to advocate for mental health support.

“We need to take mental health seriously,” she said in the comment-disabled video. “And, I’m asking you to just please keep him in your prayers. Thank you.”

Given name Daniel Simpson, Bakersteez is among the faces of new-gen acts pushing Jamaican rap forward. His love for hip-hop and rap music started when he was a child, enraptured by the sounds of MTV playlists. He integrated himself in the genres when he migrated to the United States at age 11, where he studied in Miami and later Hollywood.

Bakersteez returned to Jamaica as an adult and started working as a graphic artist and video editor for brands like RD Studios. The environment exposed him to a myriad of artists, kickstarting his relationship with acts like Popcaan and Konshens, with whom he’d collaborate with after launching a recording career in 2016.

His songs include Relay, Romancin’ the Trap with Quada, Imagine (Remix) with Konshens, Smoked Out and Blessings with Popcaan, Plastic Smile with Sizzla, and Bigga League with Projexx.