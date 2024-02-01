Shenseea’s ‘Blessed’ Featured In Snoop Dogg’s Film, ‘The Underdoggs’

Shenseea

Blessed, the 2019 song by Jamaican artist Shenseea featuring Tyga, is featured in the number 1 movie streaming on Prime Video, The Underdoggs. The movie stars Hip Hop giant Snoop Dogg who plays the character ‘Two J’s’; a self-centered, albeit, washed up former NFL superstar.

Released by Amazon MGM Studios as a Prime Video exclusive on January 26, 2024, The Underdoggs is an American sports comedy drama with a stellar lineup of comedians including, Mike Epps and George Lopez, with actress Tika Sumpter, singer, songwriter, and former member of the multi-platinum, R&B female group Xscape, Kandi Burrus.

Midway through the 96 minute long film, the piercing beat for the catchy track Blessed drops just after ‘Two J’s’ (Snoop Dogg) is charmed by his former high school girlfriend Cherise (Tika Sumpter), to assist in driving home a few members of the amateur football team he coaches. During this time, the team members aggravate and make fun of Two J’s who was ordered to do community service as sentencing for his reckless driving.

Blessed, co-written by Tyga, Stephen McGregor, 2024 Grammy-award nominated songwriter Theron Thomas, Sean Small, and Sam Sumser was released on May 22, 2019, via Rich Immigrants and Interscope Records. On YouTube, the sassy video directed by Arrad has upwards of 66 million views on the platform.

The song later appeared on Shenseea’s debut album Alpha, released on March 11, 2022.

Blessed is Shenseea’s most streamed song on Spotify with 61.8 million streams.

In April 2022, the song earned the 27-year-old her first gold certification in Canada after it sold more than 40,000 units from Digital and physical singles sales and on-demand audio streaming in the country.

Shenseea, who enjoys genre-bending music delivery, has returned to her roots in the recently released Stephen ‘Di Genius’ produced track, ‘Hit & Run’ featuring Dancehall’s trending star Masicka.