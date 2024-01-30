YG Marley’s ‘Praise Jah In The Moonlight’ Debuts On Two Billboard Charts

YG Marley

YG Marley’s debut single, Praise Jah In The Moonlight, which opens with a vocal sample from his grandfather Bob Marley and includes an outro with his mother, Ms. Lauryn Hill, has debuted on two more Billboard charts.

The song, which explores themes of love, spirituality, and resilience in the face of challenges, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, which ranks the top 25 titles that have not yet reached the Hot 100.

On the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, Praise Jah In The Moonlight is at No. 55 for its second week on that chart, up from No. 95 last week.

The song is also at No. 2 on the Billboard New Zealand Songs, while YG Marley has debuted on the Emerging Artists chart at No. 29.

Praise Jah In The Moonlight includes a vocal sample from the chorus from the song Crisis, which appeared on the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1978 album Kaya. Ms Lauryn Hill also co-wrote and co-produced the track.

YG’s father is Rohan Marley.

The singer, whose real name is Joshua Omaru Marley, had performed the song with his mother during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour last year, sparking widespread interest.

The song’s popularity is evident, with over 18 million plays on Spotify since its December release.

YG is the only Reggae act on the lineup for the recently announced 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Artists Festival.

Meanwhile, Bob Marley And The Wailers continue to dominate the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with Legend, holding the top spot for a remarkable 211 non-consecutive weeks.

Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection, Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, and UB40’s Greatest Hits are at Nos. 2 through 4.

Stick Figure’s trio of albums World On Fire, Set In Stone and Wisdom are at Nos. 5 through 7.

Byron Messia’s No Love, Masicka’s Generation of Kings, and Bob Marley & Wailers’ Rastaman Vibration round out the top ten.