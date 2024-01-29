Romain Virgo To Release ‘The Gentle Man,’ His Most Personal Album Yet

Romain Virgo

Reggae singer Romain Virgo is set to release his fourth studio album, The Gentle Man, on March 1.

The 12-track introspective project, to be released via VP Records, is said to delve into themes of love, mental health, family, and the social issues affecting Jamaica, according to a release.

“I kept some important questions in mind while working on this album,” Virgo reflected. “Who am I to my fans? To those close to me? To myself? People saw me go from this inexperienced youth with agentle way of doing things to a man with the same morals, but new understanding. With this project, I present my full, authentic self. This is who I am.”

Romain Virgo – The Gentle Man cover

As a prelude to the album’s release, he unveiled the powerful single Been There Before featuring Masicka on January 26. The song, produced by Romeich Major alongside Niko Browne and Rayon ‘Slyda’ Curate, allows Virgo to share his personal struggles, ultimately painting a triumphant picture, while Masicka adds his voice to the voiceless, assuring those facing challenges that greatness lies within their grasp. Both artists, empowered by their past experiences rather than bound by negativity, encourage listeners to strive for the same.

“When I heard the riddim, it brought back all these memories from when I was a youth. It made me think about the struggles that I faced personally, and the struggles that we, as a family, faced together. It made me think of the struggles I face today. So, I knew I had to capture those reflections — on what is, what was, and what could be,” Virgo said of the track.

Been There Before follows the previously released singles Good Woman, Driver, and the most recent, Switch You On.

Full Tracklist:

Been There Before (feat. Masicka) Switch You On Good Woman I Believe (feat. Patoranking and Silly Walks Discotheque) Want You Now Red Dress Driver No Curfew Take It Or Leave It Just Like That Bridges (feat. Jesse Royal) You Must Pay (feat. Capleton)

Virgo’s journey began with his victory in the 2007 Digicel Rising Stars competition.

He released his self-titled debut album with VP Records in 2010, with songs such as No Money, Love Doctor and Mi Caan Sleep.

The System followed in 2012 with songs such as Another Day Another Dollar, I Am Rich In Love, and I Know Better.

Virgo’s 2018 album, Lovesick, which featured songs such as Stay With Me, Now, and Cruise, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.