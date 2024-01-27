Teejay’s Dressing For Global Impact

Teejay

Teejay says Dancehall artists must be willing to experiment with different fashion styles if they want to stay relevant on the international scene.

He made that comment weeks after Billboard dropped a feature on him and his career. He credits the publication’s stylist for the feature, Tiffani Williams, a U.S.-based professional known for her work with celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Sabina Karlsson, as well as reggae artist Protoje and sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

“It was their stylist who designed the clothes,” Teejay told DancehallMag in a recent interview. “But, you know, sometimes we have to come out the box to elevate. I’m not saying just try new things, but try new looks and see if it works.”

Teejay also discussed the significance of being featured in international media, viewing it as an opportunity to showcase Jamaican talent and the global nature of music.

“It means a lot to me [for] a lot of people across the world just to see a good artist out of Jamaica right now doing good music. So, it means a lot to me. Music is not one place… music is all over the world,” the St. James native, whose real name is Timoy Jones, told DancehallMag.

Teejay has never been shy when it came to switching up his image. In 2021, he ditched his hair, and explained that it was in a plight to look his age.

“Wi haffi dash weh di hair, yuh zeet? Different style… mi haffi gi dem di 26 look, don’t?” he said in an Instagram Live at the time.

In one week, Teejay will release his debut EP, I Am Chippy, through Warner Records.

The 9-track project, co-executive produced by Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is said to showcase his unique blend of dancehall, Afrobeats, and singjay style.

It features collaborations with Davido, Tommy Lee Sparta, Skillibeng, Bayka, Malie Donn, Jaydon, and Quada. The EP includes Teejay’s 2023 hit Drift as a bonus track, and its remix with Davido, which has been praised for bridging musical styles across the Atlantic.

He recently released the official visualizer for Dip, featuring Tommy Lee Sparta.