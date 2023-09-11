Blvk H3ro: ‘On A Mission’ Album Review

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Blvk H3ro‘s On A Mission debut showcases the artist’s innovative approach to contemporary Jamaican music, setting high standards from start to finish. From its bar-setting opening salvo to its sumptuous finale, the project shines as one guided by the deft hand of a rapidly rising maestro.

Mission, the declaratory opening of the 15-track collection, is an energetic mix of Dancehall, Pop, and Hip-Hop, which becomes almost anthemic once its earworm of a chorus takes hold. A strategic start to a project that constantly alternates between deep introspection and mind-freeing euphoria, Mission lays out Blvk H3ro’s ambitions for stardom on a techno-inflected beat, which stays true to its Dancehall roots.

Blvk H3ro has equally earned the respect of his peers whilst quietly setting himself apart from them. That separation, however, merited by the prestige of a Grammy nod, fails to count in the artist’s zeal for collaboration on his debut project. That’s why throughout this, Blvk H3ro’s chef-d’oeuvre, there exists a few notable collaborations – all of which serve to affirm the Waterford native’s talent, where they could have otherwise easily obscured it.

Save for his occasional monotone and references to his beloved E-Syde, Skillibeng is pleasantly unrecognizable on Crazy World. On an album whose curse may be an abundance of depth – no doubt a good problem to have – Crazy World is easily one of the hearts of the project. The song embraces the uncharted steps it takes, evidenced by Skillibeng’s suspension of his usual delivery. Adopting a much softer, melody-rich tone, the Whap Whap singer actually sings – and charms – his way on a lesson about vigilance, introspection, and remaining grounded. The mellow backing synth-pop sounds, which keep pace with the up-tempo percussion bedrock of the track, invite an air of reflection, transforming the song into much more than a mere feature involving a big name.

And there are other such expertly-managed collaborations to be found on the album. There is Annabella, featuring Dre Island, with Kojo Funds on the remix; Jane – an ode to marijuana, which taps Anthony B; Rich and Blessed – a song rooted in gratitude featuring Teejay, and Killa Killa – a collar-popping party anthem that unites Demarco, Laa Lee, Zenya and Blvk H3ro on the singular mission of having fun.

It is those tracks, which indulge in a bit of frivolity at points, that ironically provide the perfect counterweight to Blvk H3ro’s penchant for consciousness. The recognition of their relevance to the project further supports a sentiment the artist has never been shy about admitting – Delicious Vinyl Island, the indie label behind him, truly knows and supports him. That care seeps through the strategic collaborations that inform the album’s image, and appears to be one of the driving forces behind its take on what Jamaican music could sound like. Such creative freedom empowers, and Blvk H3ro wastes none of it.

That may explain It Nuh Easy‘s inclusion in the project. Released in 2021, the single remains a relevant offering by Blvk H3ro, who has been praised for his sense of social awareness.

Big Tings is another such song on the project. In the final analysis, it may be second only to the aforementioned Crazy World, and is perhaps our best recommendation of a Blvk H3ro completely absorbed by the overarching spirit of the project. Fun takes centerstage on the song, on which Blvk H3ro is joined by Winky D and Vylet Stone. The driving synth-pop elements, combined with the layering of multiple vocal profiles to mimic a crowd chanting the chorus, as well as the captivating bass drop that precedes it, all inexorably lead to an infectious and unforgettable roof-raiser.

Should you give in to the song’s invitation to constantly hit the replay button, it will emerge as more than a lead exhibit in the soul of the project, and may very well soundtrack a few adventures that wind up in grand celebrations.

Ultimately, that’s what On A Mission prods you to do – cling to the threads you will undoubtedly find that either compel your feet to move, or your mind to wander. For a debut album, Blvk H3ro mostly hits the mark, if not for another Grammy nod, then at least for a body of work capable of representing his world-beating talent. Either way, On A Mission is one hell of a first impression.