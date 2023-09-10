Minister Marion Hall To Host Fundraising Concert Series To Buy Church Property

Minister Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw)

Minister Marion Hall is hosting a concert series titled ‘A Seed of Faith’ to raise funds for her desired church building.

The first announced event is slated for November 19 in Connecticut.

“I’m putting on some concerts because I wanna buy a property for the church here, and then I’ll go to Jamaica when this one grows, and then we can spread the seed down there,” she told her virtual congregation on Sunday.

The Sorry to Hurt Your Feelings singjay received mixed responses after launching a US$2-million GoFundMe campaign last month for this purpose. The gospel artist, who hung up her secular shoes as the formidable Lady Saw in 2015, founded the Holy Ghost Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in 2020. The church has been streaming live from her social media on Wednesdays (prayers and fasting) and Sundays (church service) ever since.

Hall’s church streams from her Florida-based condo.

Hall said she’s been looking for a physical space for some time as she longs to preach before an in-person congregation. She said every building God led her to, happened to be beside a strip club. Connecting the dots between her first mission to a prostitute and her ministry at the all-female Fort Augusta prison, she believes it’s further confirmation that God wants her ministry to heal women.

“Remember we talk about this place that’s very expensive? US$2.7 million for it but it’s big. There’s two buildings on it so it would even house my restaurant, so, I would have a business and we would still feed the less fortunate on Wednesdays. So, when I found out it was actually a club, I was like, what??? I’m coming from the club life, so, that’s nice. I would take this place and turn it into a house of praise, but then I found out day before yesterday that it was not just any club, it was a strip club – a huge strip club… Because that is so expensive, I gotta put on all these concerts to get the money to buy it, so, I’m praying that God will keep it for me.”

In the meantime, she’s found a temporary building in Florida at 3801 N University Drive, Sunrise FL33351, Suite 505 at Spring Tree Plaza.

“I’m going to rent this one monthly,” she said. “Like every Saturday, I’ll be up in there from say, 11a.m. til 2 or 3p.m.”

Hall joins contemporaries Goddy Goddy and Ryan Mark who are church owners. Veteran gospel deejay Papa San also recently hosted a fundraising concert in aid of acquiring a building for his church, Our Father’s Kingdom Ministries.