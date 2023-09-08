311’s Reggae Cover Of The Cure’s ‘Love Song’ Certified Platinum In The US

American band 311, known for blending rock with Reggae rhythms and Hip-Hop/Funk breakdowns, earned three new Platinum singles in the United States on Thursday, including their 2004 Reggae-rock cover of The Cure’s Lovesong.

Amber, another of their tracks with distinct Reggae influences, was also certified 3X Platinum after it surpassed 3 million units sold in the country. The band’s songs Beautiful Disaster and Down were also certified Platinum after they surpassed 1 million units each, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Thursday.

Originally penned by The Cure’s frontman, Robert Smith, in 1989, Lovesong was a melancholic ode to love and longing. Its haunting lyrics and ethereal sound made it an instant classic, resonating with fans of the British band around the world. In 2004, when actor Adam Sandler approached 311 to do an “island-vibe” cover of the song for the soundtrack of his 50 First Dates film, the band transformed the track with an upbeat reggae rhythm.

The Cure’s original reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while 311’s cover remains the band’s only song to enter the chart, peaking at No. 59.

The music video, which featured 311 playing the song in a bar, has over 35 million views on YouTube.

Formed in 1988 in Omaha, Nebraska, the band is still active with lead vocalist and guitarist Nick Hexum, bassist Aaron “P-Nut” Wills, drummer Chad Sexton, lead guitarist Tim Mahoney, and second vocalist and turntables Doug “SA” Martinez.

Hexum told the Lipps Service podcast last month that he wasn’t quite familiar with The Cure’s song, but decided to give it a shot. “I listened to it and decided to give it like the full, soft Amber-y treatment and it became the lead song of the movie,” he said.

He ended up producing five songs on the 50 First Dates soundtrack.

“It was the first time we ever had this sort of tie-in between cinema and a song, and going to the premiere. It was a really cool experience,” he added.

When asked whether Robert Smith had approved the cover, Hexum said: “Our management talked to them, and also [The Cure’s] bass player was in the video. He plays the bartender.”

Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Could You Be Loved and Is This Love, No Doubt and Lady Saw’s Underneath It All and Toots and the Maytal’s Pressure Drop were also featured in the film.

In 2007, 311 recorded a cover of the Toots & the Maytals song Reggae Got Soul for the soundtrack from the film Surf’s Up. The band, which has released 13 studio albums, is reportedly working on a new album.

Hexum collaborated with Tropidelic on a new reggae-rock single titled Falling Down last year.