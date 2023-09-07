Shenseea’s Son Rajeiro Walks New York Runway

Rajeiro Lee, the son of Dancehall star Shenseea, showed off yet another career move when he walked the runway in the Rookie USA fashion show in New York on Wednesday (September 6).

Rajeiro, 7, who is already a brand ambassador for local fashion house BabyBop Kids Store and Chubby Soft Drinks, made his mama proud, rocking the runway with over a hundred other celebrity kids, including the likes of rapper/actor Ice Tea and wife Coco’s little girl Chanel, and former The Pussycat Dolls member Carmit Bachar’s daughter Keala Rose.

“I’m your biggest fan!” Shenseea screamed from the sidelines as Raj strutted the walkway in head-to-toe Jordan. His outfit blended a camel and brown Varsity-style ‘Flight’ Jacket, Jumpman Tee and Sports Shorts.

For his other runways fits, Shenseea’s “little star” stepped out in a Converse Logo Sports Jacket and Shorts set, and a Lucky Green Jordan Essentials Printed Tee and Shorts set.

Rookie USA is a kids-only premium retail brand, focused on ages 4-12 years old with an emphasis on apparel, accessories, and footwear. The 2023 fashion show collection featured global brands such as Nike, Levi’s, Jordan, Converse, and Hurley.

“I killed it,” Raj said in a celebratory mood backstage after the show. His mom couldn’t have agreed more, responding confidently, “Yes.”

More proud moments were shared online. “My boy @rajeiro__lee modeling in New York big look big look raj lolol @shenseea with her star boy!!!” Romeich Major wrote in an Instagram post of his own.

Several fans reacted, “Him too cuteeeeeee😍😍😍” and “So handsome 😍😍.”

“Greatness Jamaica 🇯🇲 next top model sell off great image son,” said another.

Others spoke about his infectious stage presence. “The way he stopped and smiled at his mom though😍❤️ he did well….🔥,” one person said.

Another added, “See how Raj tek off he glasses dey just wait for next show he flinging jacket over shoulder all ting ahna 🤣🤣.. take the world by storm baby ❤️❤️.”

“Big personality. That boy is a star ⭐️👏” chimed in another.