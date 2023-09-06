Patoranking Recruits Popcaan, Beenie Man For New Album

Nigerian star Patoranking has recruited Jamaica’s very own Popcaan and Beenie Man as well as Ludacris, Diamond Platnumz, Kizz Daniel, Victony, Gyakie and Zion Foster for his fourth studio album, World Best, released today (September 6, 2023).

The project’s range of production holds a celebratory tone and is provided by an all-star cast of up-and-coming and well-known African producers. The list includes Phantom (Nigeria), Kel P (Nigeria), Killertunes (Nigeria), C-Tea (Ghana), Mix Master Garzy (Ghana) and many more.

According to Patoranking, World Best is representative of the state of modern African music.

“The album is a pure celebration of African music on the stage. Africa is now. I always say I’m blessed that this is happening in my generation, and I’m glad to be a part of this history,” he said in a release.

Popcaan offered his vocals to the album’s 6th track, Tonight, while Beenie Man is featured on the 14th song titled Amazing Grace.

“Patoranking and the self-crowned King of the Dancehall Beenie Man declare their vows and boast unconditional love to their prospective queens. The song’s shimmering guitar licks and an ensemble of wind instruments are courtesy of C-Tea, the Ghanaian producer/sound engineer who earned a Grammy win for Black Coffee’s 2022 album Subconsciously.”

On September 1, Beenie Man released his own new album, Simma, which coincidentally experimented with Afrobeats.

Meanwhile, Tonight which was produced by DJ Breezy (who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal.)

That track has earned over 2.5 million views on YouTube.

In the music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, the two bachelors live out every man’s dream; engulfed in the company of beautiful ladies dancing for their viewing pleasure.

The collaborations continue throughout World Best. Ludacris finds common ground with Patoranking as they recall their humble beginnings before fame on Miracle Baby. On Gyal Like You featuring Nigerian star Kizz Daniel, both icons are smitten over a breathtaking sight as their vocals ride over the feel good beats by the young Nigerian producer Killertunes (Wizkid, MUT4Y, Duncan Mighty’s). Women of the Year ft. Zion Foster is a sultry ode to the ones they dedicate their hearts to. The words of admiration float over a mid-tempo afrobeats groove by N2THEA, the UK-based Ghanaian producer (Tion Wayne, Afro-B and Alicai Harley.)

The 33-year-old Nigerian singer, whose Afro-Dancehall anthems have resonated from Nigeria to the Caribbean, has previously collaborated with the likes of Buju Banton (Blessed More Blessed Remix), Tiwa Savage (Girlie O), Wande Coal (My Woman, My Everything), Diamond Platnumz (Love You Die), and Sauti Sol (Melanin).