Shenseea Says She Attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert To Be “Inspired”

Jamaican singer Shenseea says that she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert Tour in Inglewood, California over the weekend not just as a fan, but also as an artist seeking inspiration.

The well-attended concert (as are all of Queen B’s shows) saw the Blessed singer clad in a Gucci crystal embellished set, a white felt hat with baby blue trim, and complementary silver earrings.

She shared a series of photos and clips from the night, along with a caption that serves as a reminder that even those who inspire us are, in turn, inspired by others.

“In order to be an inspiration, you have to be inspired ✨ #renaissanceworldtour,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shen could be spotted in what appeared to be an exclusive lounge with an areal view of the stage and crowd singing along and cheering Beyoncé on with claps and shouts of, “yeah, girl!”

The 26-year-old was also having a ball as she rocked out to Love On Top.

“Just finished and a time was had, Ok?! Sooo good! So good, whoo!” she declared at the end of the show.

That particular concert help to ring in Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday today (September 4). A number of A-list celebrities turned out to the LA shows to support the extraordinary vocalist who has been on tour since May 10, 2023. They include Tracee Ellis Ross, Dwayne and Gabrielle Wade, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Keke Palmer, Kris Jenner, Selena Gomez and more.

Some of Shenseea’s fans have been living vicariously through her since she made the post.

“You’re so pretty you look so light and free. I’m happy for you girl,” said one of her fan pages.

“You enjoyed yourself!!! I love that ❤️❤️❤️” said another supporter.

Added another fan, “Beyoncé neeven know she a get blessed.”

Back in May, Beyoncé sampled Downsound producer Skatta Burrell’s Coolie Dance riddim. Queen B has also previously collaborated with Sean Paul on Baby Boy (2003), off her Dangerously In Love album, and with Mr. Vegas on a remix of Standing in the Sun (2014).

She has also sampled Major Lazer’s Pon De Floor with Vybz Kartel in Run the World (Girls) (2011), off her fourth studio album, 4.