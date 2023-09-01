Popcaan Says He Spent J$8 Million On ‘Off To School’ Treat In St. Thomas

Dancehall artist Popcaan says he racked up a J$8 million (approximately $US 51,000) bill for his annual ‘Off To School’ treat in his hometown of St. Thomas on Tuesday, August 29.

The Numbers Don’t Lie deejay took a moment to share highlights from the well-attended treat, noting that next year he’ll be spending even more.

“Dear God, I thank you for blessing me so I could be able to bless others, I thank you for this journey because a lot of those people is who wish the worse for me these days,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I will never change because people I help betray me or didn’t show gratitude, I’ll keep it moving and leave it to God.”

In continuing, Poppy alluded to the hardships he faced in his former years, admitting that his drive for altruism comes from his experience with poverty.

“Nothing me a fwd from, the worst! So I know struggles for myself, that’s I spent 8mil on a treat for my parish without any sponsorship and next year I’ll spend more because I’ll be way richer!!!” he noted.

Of course, there was mention of the highly anticipated Unruly Fest return that will be held in about three months.

“God continue to bless me and my people because one day St Thomas will be number one to everyone, because it’s already number one for me!! See you December UNRULY FESTIVAL JAMAICA #Unruly #Biggest”

The back-to-school treat was held at the Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay. Children were treated to a myriad of rides, haircuts, school bags and other stationery and even appearances from several disc jockeys, emerging deejays, and Reggae singer Tarrus Riley.

The treat returned last year after a two-year hiatus and was sponsored by Clarks Original, Unruly Entertainment, OVO, Bashco and SMA Talent.

Popcaan has been lauded by hundreds for his act of kindness, including Reggae veteran Gramps Morgan, who also hails from the parish.

“Yes Breda thanks for all you do for our children bless you always,” he commented on Instagram.

Chi Ching Ching added, “BIG MY G UP THINGS”

A supporter joined in the praises by adding, “Unruly for life. Your efforts are noticed and appreciated.”

On Tuesday, Dancehall entertainer Pamputtae also held her back-to-school treat at the Fletchers Land Community Centre in Kingston. She was supported by some of her compatriots including Spice, Vanessa Bling, Queen Ifrica, Stacious, and Goody Plum.