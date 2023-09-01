Bob Marley And The Wailers’ ‘Waiting In Vain’ Certified Gold In The UK

Bob Marley and The Wailers’ 1977 song, Waiting In Vain, is now certified Gold in the UK, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced on Friday (September 1).

The single, initially recorded for the group’s critically acclaimed album Exodus, was issued the certification after it surpassed 400,000 copies sold in the country.

Produced by Marley and The Wailers and Island Records, Waiting In Vain joins a list of ten records certified Gold or higher in the UK for the legendary Reggae group, further solidifying its timelessness as a classic.

When Waiting In Vain was strategically released as a single in 1977, it made its way up the UK Singles Chart, peaking at No. 27, and later No. 31 some seven years later. The track, which issaid to be one of only a handful of projects by Marley and The Wailers to feature a non-album B side, was included in the Diamond-selling Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley & The Wailers compilation.

The song, which explores the topic of unrequited love and an unrelenting desire to break its grip, is laid against a mellow bed of an acoustic guitar, which is sweetly complemented by the characteristic bass line of the sound popularized by the group.

As the song progresses, ushered along by the solid bass, more life is breathed into the track, providing a deep, resonant groove that sways in perfect harmony with the heartfelt lyrics. The percussion, featuring a subtle use of drums and handclaps, adds a rhythmic complexity that invites listeners to not only give an ear to the conundrum Marley sings of, but to almost take on the burden themselves as their hopes become tied to his.

The harmonious backing vocals of The Wailers blend seamlessly with Marley’s lead, creating a sense of unity and togetherness, much like the song’s theme of love and longing.

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ most certified song in the UK is Three Little Birds (1977), which reached double platinum last year after it sold more than 1,200,000 units in the country.

Six other songs by the group are currently certified Platinum in the country, having sold more than 600,000 units each. They are No Woman, No Cry (1974), Jamming (1977), One Love (1977), Is This Love (1978), Could You Be Loved (1980), and Buffalo Solider (1983).

Redemption Song (1980) and a remix of Is This Love featuring LVNDSCAPE & Bolier (2016) are both certified Gold in the country.

Get Up Stand Up (1973), I Shot The Sheriff (1973), and Stir It Up (1973) are currently certified Silver, for sales exceeding 200,000 units.