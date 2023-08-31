Winnie Harlow Turns Up To Lady Saw’s ‘If Him Lef’

Jamaican-Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow recently shared a clip of herself turning up to Lady Saw’s If Him Lef.

Now, Harlow has never shied away from embracing her Jamaican roots. She was even on the island in April for carnival, where she had a whale of a time. In this recent clip, she proved that she knows the lyrics to the raunchy Dancehall number word for word. Consider her attitude-riddled rendition, and you can definitely see that she’s in touch with the culture.

The 2003 single is one of Lady Saw’s most popular tracks, among others like Sycamore Tree and I’ve Got Your Man.

Some Instagram users took the time to express nostalgia regarding who Hall was. They even posited that she would forever reign supreme.

“The best to ever do it real queen not dairy or drama queen,” said one user.

“Can we talk about the greatest female dancehall artist,” another concurred.

One more said, “Spice coulda neva, mi miss mumma saw bad bad.”

Of course, all of that is just wishful thinking. Minister Hall has reiterated that she will never turn her back on her ministry. In fact, in an interview with DancehallMag, after Spice was officially crowned Queen of Dancehall last year, Hall said she’s more interested in her Heavenly accolade.

“It’s none of my business. I’m no longer apart of that scene. I’m not interested in that. We’re all queens and a queen sits high. My crown is in Heaven,” she said at the time.

The Woman Wi Name singer added that she still hopes the women in Dancehall will clean up their lyrics.

“What I pray for my sisters in Dancehall is to move away from profanity and do uplifting songs. If Dancehall is what makes them happy, then so be it—but I would love to see them doing what is needed to uplift the society,” she said.

Hall returned to the Reggae Sumfest as stage this year, distributing some 1000 Bibles.