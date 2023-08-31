Queen Ifrica Calls For Valiant’s ‘Mad Out’ Song To Be Banned

Valiant, via his sexually explicit Mad Out song in particular, has earned the ire of Queen Ifrica, who has expressed dismay that it is being played in various settings in earshot of children in the inner-city, who haplessly sing along to the lyrics.

Calling for a ban on the song, Ifrica claimed that Valiant has been ushered into the music industry at the forerunner by Entertainment Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, but that his musical content has been inundated with expressions of female homosexuality and oral sex, and has not been balanced out with songs which uplift Jamaican women.

Declaring Valiant the “new mole in the music industry now” in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ifrica said that his influence on young people had resulted in debauchery seemingly becoming more accepted, especially in sections of Kingston’s inner-city areas.

“All of our young girls’ mouths are filled with d*cks,” the Lioness on the Rise artist stated.

“His very brand new song – some of the lyrics from his very brand new song is ‘teck hood gyal. My girlfriend love girls so let mi fu*ck yuh inna yuh throat back’. Dat is him very new song. Last night when some of the youths were fighting, the song was playing in the background ‘Mad mi a mad out’,” she explained, referencing her visit to one of Kingston’s depressed communities.

Ifrica said that all well-thinking Jamaicans ought to call for the song to be banned from being played in the public domain, similar to how her Daddy song was ordered banned from public airwaves in 2010.

“Da song deh must ban. The parents of Jamaica must call fi di ban. Just like how oonu did call fi di ban of ‘Daddy don’t touch mi there’, oonu must call fi di ban. The women’s rights organizations must stand up and call for the ban of the ‘A Mad Dem a Mad’ song,” she urged.

“Call for the ban of Valiant new song weh a seh ‘teck h**d inna yuh throat gyal’. I remember when Vybz Kartel did Rampin Shop and I came out and I did ‘No bwoy can’t draw mi roun no corner’; I was the worst person on earth fi do dat,” she added.

Ripping further into Valiant, Queen Ifrica said that akin to how she stood up to Vybz Kartel when he released Virginity, a song about deflowering a young girl, she would similarly stand up to Valiant and his backers, even if she had to do so alone.

“And dat is the same reason I am calling out Valiant today to say ‘likkle yute, know weh yuh a do! Caw yuh a gwaan like a nuh woman yuh born outta likkle yute!” she said.

“Mi a watch yuh, an a you a di leader right now. A you dem a force on pan di people dem fi lead music. Dem nuh tell yuh seh yuh have one woman artiste name Queen Ifrica, who don’t give a f*ck who you be, as long as yuh come inna di industry? An mi nuh hear yuh a balance yuh ting fi seh something uplifting towards fi kids dem mind weh yuh a lead; mi a guh have a problem wid yuh,” she added.

She continued: “Valiant, mi nuh want yuh a tell no more likkle girl fi shub no h**d dung inna dem throat back! Mi need oonu fi tell dem man here fi stop tell di woman fi shub dung d*ck inna dem throat hole and s*ck dem one anedda. Wi need it fi stop inna di country at di highest level. All a di women’s organisation, this is what you want for our young children? To get up and think that the only thing they should do is oral sex pan each other, and have our babies singing these songs like these?”

In April, Valiant, who has released a slew of hit songs over the last year, expressed gratitude to Minister Grange for supporting him and other entertainers.

In July, Grange, while speaking at Valiant’s mixtape launch, expressed how proud she was of the Red Hills native and urged the Dunce Cheque singer always to remind himself that he has an “awesome responsibility.”

“So tonight, I want to say that Valiant is a special human being. Yes, his music is controversial; yes, some of it, I can’t handle. Yes, some of it, my colleagues don’t like it,” Grange said.

She continued: “Valiant, you have an awesome responsibility. You say you gone corporate, right? So now that you gone corporate, I expect that your music will display the kind of awesome responsibility that you have. There are a lot of things happening in the society that is not good for us. Your fans and your audience and everybody here tonight, also equally, have the responsibility that you have.”

“I am proud of you. I think you have an awesome responsibility and I think you recognise that. And as you grow, you grow to greatness. And as you grow, and you become great. Greatness must also involve goodness. I know you know what I’m saying. And I know you know what I’m talking about. Everybody in here love you. And the world love you. And you have a great future,” she stated.