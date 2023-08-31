Khago Says Chris Brown Lip-Synced Like Milli Vanilli At His Jamaican Concert

Likening Chris Brown’s performance on Sunday night to that of disgraced French/German pop duo Milli Vanilli, who were at the epicenter of the most infamous lip-syncing scandal in Pop music history, Dancehall artist Khago has blasted Jamaicans who cheered him along, whilst spurning local artists.

On Tuesday, Khago, speaking from his home studio in Manchester, pointed out that American artists, led by Chris Brown and Sean Kingston, were not singing their songs while performing but, were lip-syncing during his Under The Influence concert at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

“Mi si all some (Jamaican) artist walk outta Chris Brown show and di people dem naw gi dem no forward. Dutty Jamaican a suh oonu treat oonu own?” Khago said.

“But one foreigner can walk out, fat lacka f-ck, can’t even sing back him song dem! P-ssy hole! Sean Kingston come out a sing, a him song a play. Chris Brown come out a sing, a him song. Why dem (Jamaican artists) fi work suh hard? Oonu nuh waan pay dem fi come a show but oonu pay some adda man US$2 million and US$3 million fi come lip sync… dem nat even a perform. Dem a sing back dem song an dem song a play and dem a lip sync like Milli Vanilli,” he declared.

According to the Tun Up Di Ting artist, he could not fathom how Jamaicans could find lip-syncing acceptable from an international act, nor how they could pay tens of thousands to watch Brown mime the words to his songs throughout the evening.

“How oonu a pay all 50, 60 thousand dalla fi dem lip sync? Den it nuh betta dem did pay b-mboclaat Boom Boom and Harry Hype fi a play Chris Brown den. Becaw him naw sing. Him song dem a ply inna di background and oonu pay 50, 60 thousand dalla but oonu nuh wan play dat fi si bl-odclaat Bounty an Beenie. Oonu nuh waan pay dat fi si Lucciano and Beres Hammond. Oonu seh it too dear!” Khago rebuked.

Elaborating on the Jamaican artists who performed at the event, Khago said St. Ann artist Kraff, in particular, was largely ignored by the audience, even though the youngster did an actual performance using his own vocals and seemingly tried his best.

“Mi si all Kraff walk out, an oonu tan up pan di likkle yute… an some a oonu, oonu wig not even put on good. Oonu nuh have no sense… An nuff a oonu unda di comments dem, a talk bout him naw gwaan wid nuttn. Den wha him fi gwaan wid? Wha oonu want him do? Strip naked? What oonu want him do, come out who one key a coke an snort it show oonu?” he argued.

“An mi tell Kraff and all dem likkle artiste, oonu keep oonu moneny inna oonu pocket, cause dem a show di sign seh, as as soon as oonu boil dung, dem tun dem back pan oonu. A oonu money alone can save oonu… Das why mi tell artiste seh ‘wind up oonu p-ssyclaat car when oonu a pass dem, caw dem nuh have no love’,” he added.

As he continued his rebuke, Khago said that he was certain Jamaican artists would not be given the same lip-syncing courtesies as the Americans.

“If Beenie eva come out one day and Sim Simma track a play an him come sing ova dat and a spat-spat, oonu kill him. But one next man can come lip sync.

“Why him can get away easy? Why dem can get away easy and oonu own. oonu naw gi dem no forward? An tomorrow morning when di foreigner dem nuh deh-deh, a dem same one a entertain oonu?” he questioned.